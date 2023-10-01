Taylor Swift Hung Out With Brittany Mahomes the Night Before the Kansas City Chiefs Game

"If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends."

If you weren't completely sold on Taylor Swift's rumored romance with football player Travis Kelce, perhaps last night's series of events will change your mind.



The day before the Kansas City Chiefs play against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Swift stepped out with a new friend: Brittany Mahomes, who is the wife to the Chiefs quarterback (and Kelce's teammate and best friend) Patrick Mahomes. Swift was accompanied by Brittany, as well as BFFs Blake Lively and Sophie Turner, for a girls' night out at Italian restaurant Emilio's Ballato in New York's Soho neighborhood on Saturday.



For the occasion, Swift wore an LBD with a matching belt, handbag, and sandals, while Mahomes opted for black leather pants paired with a coordinating moto jacket and a white tank top underneath. Blake — who walked into the restaurant hand-in-hand with Swift - sported a beige crop with a striped leather midi skirt, a brown tweed jacket, and knee-high boots.

Swift is reportedly planning to attend tonight's game in support of Travis. Just last weekend, she was spotted cheering on the football star in a private suite alongside his mom, Donna Kelce, and after the game, the rumored couple left the stadium together and had dinner at a local restaurant with family and friends, which reportedly included the Mahomes.



When asked if he met Swift during a press conference a few days after the game, Patrick replied: "Yeah, I met her. She's really cool, good people." He refused to offer any more details, telling reporters, "I'm going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving."



"They're having fun," a source told People about Taylor and Travis's current relationship status, adding that they are in the "super, super early days" of getting to know each other. "This was Taylor's first time meeting his mom and dad, and everyone was enjoying themselves. She was super chill and low-key hanging out with his friends and family."

