Taylor Swift Honors 288,000 Fans Who Attended Latest Eras Tour Shows: 'Melbourne, You Are the Love of My Life'

The 34-year-old singer performed her final of three Eras Tour shows in Melbourne on Sunday

Graham Denholm/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is grateful for the overwhelming support from her Melbourne fans!

On Sunday evening local time, Swift, 34, paused an early part of her concert in Melbourne, Australia, to thank 288,000 of her fans for attending her shows over three nights in what she revealed have been the “biggest shows I’ve ever played on tour.”

In a clip posted on X (formerly Twitter), Swift told fans at Melbourne Cricket Ground, “96,000 people the first night, 96,000 people the second night, 96,000 people tonight. All of that, those are all the biggest shows I’ve ever played on a tour and you did it three times.”

“The math is that it’s 288,000 people in three nights,” she continued. “Melbourne, you are the love of my life. I cannot believe you, what have you done,” Swift added, raising her hand to her chest as the Melbourne crowd cheered.

Graham Denholm/TAS24/Getty On Sunday, Swift thanked 288,000 of her fans for attending her shows in Melbourne

“It’s just incredibly nice to do for someone. Make them feel welcome like that," Swift continued.

"Another thing that makes me feel very lucky, honestly, [is] standing here knowing I have the most incredible opening act on this tour,” the “Karma” singer added, referencing her friend, Sabrina Carpenter, who is supporting her on the Australian leg of the tour and has opened for her many times before.

Swift’s comment comes after reaching her first milestone of performing in front of 96,000 on Friday in her first show in Melbourne as part of her Eras Tour.

The singer shared she was “starstruck” by the achievement, telling the crowd, "This is the biggest show that we have done on this tour or any tour I have ever done," in a clip shared on X.

John Shearer/Getty The huge number marks Swift's biggest shows ever played on tour

"That's the version you get of me tonight, the version that's completely starstruck by the fact that so many of you wanted to hang out with us on a Friday night in Melbourne," the "Love Story" hitmaker added.

Swift last toured Australia in 2018 for her Reputation shows. She will bring her Eras concert to Sydney, Australia, next weekend at the city's Accor Stadium.

Prior to performing in Melbourne, Swift brought her Eras tour to Tokyo where she performed four shows before jetting back to the States to Las Vegas to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, win over the San Francisco 49ers at Sunday's Super Bowl.



Read the original article on People.