Taylor Swift Grabs Dinner With Selena Gomez and Brittany Mahomes While Chiefs Play in Germany

Taylor Swift stepped out for a star-studded outing in New York City on Saturday night (November 4), grabbing dinner at Bond St Sushi with celeb friends including *clears throat* Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, and Cara Delevingne. The group was joined by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wife' Brittany Mahomes, as well as Paige Buechele and Lyndsay Bell, who are married to Chiefs players Shane Buechele and Blake Bell.

Here's Tay arm-in-arm with Brittany and Selena—with Gigi and Sophie right behind them:

Also, truly obsessed with Taylor's outfit, which included a plaid mini skirt and thigh-high leather boots:

FYI, this celeb-packed outing comes as the Chiefs play the Dolphins in Germany on Sunday, So unless Taylor, Brittany, Paige and Lyndsay jumped on a plane directly after this dinner, seems safe to assume they're going to miss the game.

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs then have some time off, and Travis is expected to join Taylor on her international tour dates. According to an Entertainment Tonight source, "Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her. Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can."

