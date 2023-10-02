Taylor Swift Goes to Kansas City Chiefs Game with Sophie Turner amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Days before Sunday's Chiefs-Jets game, it was revealed the actress has been staying at one of the pop star's New York City properties

Taylor Swift brought a bunch of familiar faces to Sunday's Chiefs-Jets game!

Among Swift's celebrity pals in attendance was actress Sophie Turner, who accompanied the singer-songwriter, 33, to watch football player Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday night.

The pop star and actress, 27, were seen in a suite together during the Chiefs' 23-20 victory over the Jets. They were joined by other celebrities like Blake Lively, Robyn Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter and Antoni Porowski. Director Shawn Levy was seen entering the stadium with Swift and others,

Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, also was spotted in the suite by NBC cameras smiling with Swift, who had her arm around Donna. Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was also seen with Swift in the suite.



On Saturday, Brittany joined Swift, Lively and Turner for dinner in New York City.

The group dined at the Italian restaurant Emilio’s Ballato on Saturday and sat in a back room of the restaurant for over four hours, with Brittany staying till 1 a.m. local time, while Swift left shortly after around 1:30 a.m.

The “Karma” singer also attended the Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sept. 24 — stepping out for the first time in support of Kelce amid dating rumors between the two.

The hitmaker was seen watching the sporting event from Kelce’s luxury suite shortly after he revealed that he invited her to come while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show podcast. The star athlete also teased that he "threw the ball in her court” after seeing her perform at Arrowhead Stadium during her Eras Tour in July.

After the game, a source told PEOPLE the couple are “having fun” but still in the "super, super early days" of getting to know one another. They added, "They're just hanging out, and there's no pressure.”

Swift and Turner went to the Chiefs-Jets game in New Jersey several days after PEOPLE confirmed that the actress has been staying in a New York City home owned by Swift amid Turner's divorce from Joe Jonas.

The Dark Phoenix star was spotted on Thursday leaving the Manhattan residence — shortly after she and her estranged husband, 34, filed an interim consent order agreeing that their two daughters must stay in New York throughout their divorce and custody proceedings.

Turner shares daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months, with the Jonas Brothers band member.

"Taylor has opened her home to Sophie," a source close to Turner recently told PEOPLE of the mom of two. "Sophie is welcome there any time. Taylor continues to be a great friend."

