Taylor Swift Gives Travis Kelce a Sweet Kiss on the Cheek — See Photo!

It's the season of love for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce!

Celebrity barber Patrick Regan uploaded an Instagram post on Monday that included a photo of Swift, 33, closing her eyes as she gave Kelce, 34, a kiss on the cheek.

The photo showed the athlete smiling from ear to ear while he grabbed Swift's arm. Also in the post was an image of Kelce getting gameday ready and a video of him waving at fans.

"Thanks @taylorswift for the Pics of the Gameday Freshy for @killatrav 🙌🏼❤️ I had an Amazing Time at Yesterdays Game 🏈 ," Regan shared in the caption. Swift was on hand to cheer Kelce on as the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday.

Swift sported a vintage red Chiefs sweatshirt at the game and was seen reuniting with the NFL star's mom, Donna Kelce. The game ended in a loss for the Chiefs, making their record so far this season 8-5.

Since news of a romance between the two first began, Swift has been able to make an appearance at six of his games. In an interview for Time’s 2023 Person of the Year, the singer noted that she's found a new love for the sport during the process.

Jon Robichaud/UPI/Shutterstock Taylor Swift reacts to a Chiefs touchdown in the 3rd quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday

"Football is awesome, it turns out," she said, adding, "I've been missing out my whole life." The performer noted that she and Kelce have made an effort to show up to each other's events. "When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there, and we don't care," she said.

"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone," Swift added. "We're just proud of each other."

Last month, a source told PEOPLE exclusively that Kelce's friends believe their romance is the "real deal."

"Travis' friends think this is the real deal for him. They're still a little shocked by all of it — that he's dating the Taylor Swift, but they've seen how down to earth she is with his friends and family," the source said.

“They're both really hard workers, and he acknowledges her art is hers, and he has what's his,” the source added. “He understands the territory their relationship comes with and like he said, isn't letting any of the hoopla impact how they're growing together.”



