Taylor Swift Gives a Sneak Peek of Her "Love Story" Rerecording, and OMG, the Vocals

Taylor Swift is taking us back to her Fearless era! Last month, the singer shared that she is officially back in the studio to rerecord her first five albums. Now, she's teasing what's to come with the new and improved version of her hit 2008 song "Love Story," released Wednesday. The track is featured in a Match.com commercial written by Ryan Reynolds. "Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so . . . here's a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!!" Swift wrote on Twitter. While the commercial is interesting to say the least, we can't get over Swift's incredible vocals on the track!



Swift recently told Good Morning America that rerecording "Love Story" has been the most fun so far. "The older music, my voice was so teenaged and I sometimes, when I hear my older music and my older young teenage voice, it makes me feel like I'm a different singer now," she said. "So it's been the most fun to rerecord ones that I feel like I could actually possibly improve upon the song."

The singer first announced that she was rerecording her first five albums in August 2019, in an attempt to own the masters to her original music amid her ongoing music battle with Scooter Braun. "It's something I'm very excited about," she told GMA at the time. "My contract says starting from November 2020, I can start rerecording albums one through five. I think artists deserve to own their own work."

While her updated "Love Story" sounds pretty much identical to the original version, Swift promised she still has "plenty of surprises in store." Given all the references she's made to "All Too Well" lately, maybe we'll finally get to hear the 10 minute version of the song. Listen to the updated "Love Story" ahead.