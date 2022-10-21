Taylor Swift gives glimpse at personal life on electronica-tinged Midnights

Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor
·4 min read

Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights offers rare insight into her personal life and relationship with her boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn, while also embracing a dramatic new sound.

The pop megastar, 32, has described the record as the story of “13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life” and “a journey through terrors and sweet dreams”.

It sees her turn away from the intimate indie songwriting of her two last albums, Folklore and Evermore, in favour of electronica, synth-pop and sometimes even hip hop-influenced beats.

Catherine Called Birdy UK premiere – London
Joe Alwyn co-wrote a track on the album under the pseudonym of William Bowery (Suzan Moore/PA)

Swift has once again written the majority of the album with Jack Antonoff, lead singer of rock band Bleachers, although this time they have opted for much darker sounds and lyrics.

Album opener Lavender Haze appears to contain direct references to Swift’s own life, although many other tracks refer to fictional characters and narratives.

Swift rails against “the 1950s shit” she says many women face and appears to reference media speculation over whether she is engaged or married to Alwyn.

“All they keep asking me is if I’m gonna be your bride,” she sings. “The only kinda girl they see is a one night or a wife.”

The track also features background vocals from Zoe Kravitz, the Hollywood star daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet.

The penultimate track, Sweet Nothing, is co-written by Swift and William Bowery, the pseudonym of Alwyn, and describes a holiday to Wicklow in Ireland in July 2021.

The romantic piece recalls a pebble she picked up from the beach and how she finds herself “running home to your sweet nothings”.

During the semi-acoustic ballad, Swift adds: “Outside they’re push and shoving / You’re in the kitchen humming.”

Swift and Alwyn have been together since 2016 and he helped write several songs on Folklore and its sister record Evermore under the pseudonym.

Calling Festival – London
Jack Antonoff, lead singer of rock band Bleachers, with whom Swift wrote the majority of Midnights (Matt Crossick/PA

The track Anti-Hero, meanwhile, describes a character haunted by self-loathing in the middle of the night.

Swift sings: “When my depression works the graveyard shift / All of the people I’ve ghosted stand there in the room.

“I should not be left to my own devices, they come with prices and vices, I end up in crisis / Tale as old as time.”

The song also sees her admitting, “Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby / And I’m a monster on the hill”.

Swift also cryptically references politics, although it is not clear whether she is describing her own feelings or those of a character.

“Did you hear my covert narcissism I disguise as altruism like some kind of congressman,” she sings.

Swift has been increasingly vocal about her politics in recent years and backed Joe Biden and his vice-presidential pick Kamala Harris during the last US election.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend – Hull
Lana Del Rey collaborates with Swift on Midnights (Danny Lawson/PA)

There is a collaboration with Lana Del Rey, who also worked with Antonoff on a recent album, on the song Snow On The Beach.

Midnight Rain, meanwhile, sees Swift’s voice electronically manipulated to sound deeper and more robotic.

It describes a protagonist whose former partner “never thinks of me except when I am on TV”.

Vigilante Shit offers a darker perspective with lyrics about “dressing for revenge”.

Swift took fans by surprise when she announced the new album in the closing moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs in New Jersey in August.

In a post on her Instagram to mark the album’s release, she shared a photo of herself with her collaborators, and singled out Antonoff as her “co-pilot”.

“He’s my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we’ve been making music together for nearly a decade HOWEVER… this is our first album we’ve done with just the two of us as main collaborators,” she wrote.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

“We’d been toying with ideas and had written a few things we loved, but Midnights actually really coalesced and flowed out of us when our partners (both actors) did a film together in Panama.

“Jack and I found ourselves back in New York, alone, recording every night, staying up late and exploring old memories and midnights past.”

She continued: “Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows.

“Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights. ”

Swift has been busy in recent months, releasing a stand-alone single titled Carolina for the film Where the Crawdads Sing, and continuing to re-record her first six albums after the master recordings were acquired by talent manager Scooter Braun.

By creating new versions of the songs, the star can regain ownership of the music.

Midnights by Taylor Swift is out now.

Latest Stories

  • Man’s life saved after dodgy pie supper led to cancer diagnosis

    William Dunnahcie was admitted to hospital with food poisoning which led to emergency surgery and a cancer diagnosis.

  • Britney Spears attacked by Iran’s state media after supporting protestors

    Musician had tweeted her support for the protests currently taking place across Iran

  • Joy Behar Spooks The View Panel by Revealing She's 'Had Sex with a Few Ghosts'

    "I’m just gonna let that ride. I don’t know how many of you just heard what Joy just said, but I’m going to let it ride," Behar's co-host Whoopi Goldberg responded

  • Biden clashes with reporters in two feisty exchanges over Roe and midterms in one day: ‘Count, kid, count’

    ‘... Roe v Wade. Read it, man. You’ll get educated ...’

  • Trump insisted on having a special master in the Mar-a-Lago case, but that call is increasingly backfiring

    Trump pushed for weeks for a special master to review the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, but the official has continued to erode his legal case.

  • Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down: On Grieving Queen Elizabeth, Producing With Harry and Returning to Hollywood

    The Duchess of Sussex is in mourning. But we’ll get back to that. First, let’s go to the day we met, this past summer, at the venerated San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. The ranch is a low-key old luxury resort with simple bungalows tucked into a mountainside overlooking the Pacific coast. It’s the kind […]

  • Iran protests: Parents issue desperate plea after 16-year-old son allegedly killed during demonstration

    The parents of a 16-year-old boy, who was allegedly killed during a protest in Iran, have issued a desperate plea to find the person who "emptied 24 bullets into his stomach". In a video, Ali Adinezade, the father of Abolfazl Aindezadeh, asked why his son was killed and urged anyone with footage of the incident to send it to him. Numerous protests have been taking place across the country following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by the nation's morality police for allegedly breaking the Islamic Republic's strictly enforced dress code.

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick and the Buffalo Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. Dylan Cozens, Rasmus Dahlin and Casey Mittelstadt also scored for Buffalo (3-1-0) which completed a sweep of Alberta having beaten the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Tuesday. Eric Comrie made 40 saves in the win. Andrew Mangiapane, Trevor Lewis and Nikita Zadorov replied for Calgary (3-1-0). Jacob Markstrom stopped nine of the 12 sho

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Dougie Hamilton breaks tie in 3rd, Devils beat Ducks 4-2

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Blackwood denied Ducks scoring leader Troy Terry from in front on the power play midway through the third as New Jersey held on for its first victory of the season after two losses. Daw

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators provided plenty of entertainment in their home opener Tuesday night with a 7-5 win over the Boston Bruins. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd into a frenzy and the noise grew as the newly acquired Claude Giroux, who calls Ottawa home, opened the sc