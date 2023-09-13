Taylor Swift Gives Emotional VMAs Speech As She Takes Home First Two Awards

Taylor Swift is adding even more gold prizes to her trophy rack, and absolutely no one is surprised.

The singer just won Best Pop music video and Best Song for “Anti-Hero” at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards and gave an emotional acceptance speech that has already gone viral.

“I love making pop music, I love making pop music videos, I also love making country,” the Grammy winner told the star-studded crowd at New Jersey’s Prudential Center as she accepted her second award. “I love slinking around different genres, and the only reason I’m allowed to do that is because you, the fans, gave me the opportunity to do this.”

She added, “One big adventure, and it’s all so much to challenge myself to make music that’s different than what I made last, and I just love you for it. But I really love making pop music, so thank you so, so, so much.”

Theo Wargo - Getty Images

Swift also gave a shoutout to her producer, Jack Antonoff, and their first collaboration together, her 2014 album 1989. “We’ll be making music together until 2089,” she said.

Swift’s two wins are exciting, but she is still nominated in nine (nine!) more categories.

The pop star, who has made waves and broken records this year with her Eras Tour, dressed in a very Reputation-esque ensemble for the big night: a slinky black Versace dress and layers of gold and diamond jewelry. The dress featured an asymmetric neckline, ruched details, and golden buttons throughout, including across the bodice. It also included a super high leg slit. Swift paired it with strappy black sandals and layers of golden chains and diamond choker necklaces; she also wore glimmering diamond cluster earrings and several bracelets and rings.

