Taylor Swift Gives 'Cool Aunt' Vibes with Adorable Mystery Kiddo in Chiefs Suite

Jamie Squire/Getty Taylor Swift is seen in a suite prior to a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Taylor Swift is having a blast cheering on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, from her suite at the Kansas City Chiefs game this Christmas Day.

Swift, 34, attended the game in Kansas City alongside her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, and her brother, Austin Swift. But aside from her family, all eyes seem to be on the mystery face next to the singer-songwriter — an adorable kiddo.

"Does this child know he's standing in front of the billionaire Taylor Alison swift," one X user writes.

Across social media, photos are circulating of the little one standing in front of Swift. The child, who remains unidentified, is wearing a Kanas City Chiefs Jersey and a red and yellow bow in her hair. She also has a pacifier in her mouth.

Swift, on the other hand, wore a black and gray plaid miniskirt, red sweater, black tights, her go-to black heeled loafers and a black bomber jacket (from bestie Gigi Hadid's brand Guest in Residence.) To top off her look she added a festive Santa hat with an "87" on it — Kelce's number.

"She’s just the cutest ever, but it’s so adorable how that little girl is trying to steal her spotlight," another X user captions a video of Swift pointing to the child.

"Taylor Swift wearing her 87 hat to support Travis Kelce and with that little girl is so adorable!," someone else writes on X.

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Taylor Swift is seen in a suite before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

While the little girl's identity remains a secret — for now — it wouldn't be far off to assume that she's related to a member of the Swift or Kelce family.

In Kelce's interview for the cover of WSJ. Magazine’s December/January issue, the NFL superstar, 34, previously opened up about how he cast a few members of the Swift family to assist in helping him get her attention.

“She’ll probably hate me for saying this, but...when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures...in front of my locker," he said.



Kelce, who called Swift both “hilarious" and “a genius," also revealed in the interview that he and the pop superstar share a similar outlook on family and work.

“Everybody knows I’m a family guy,” he said. “Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley."

