Taylor Swift gifts Eras Tour truck drivers 'life-changing' $100,000 bonuses and handwritten letters of appreciation delivered by her dad

With Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour wrapping up in the U.S. this summer, the celebrated singer-songwriter stunned truck drivers carrying equipment for her concert shows with a generous bonus of $100,000 each.

"It's a life-changing sum of money for somebody to be able to become a homeowner and for drivers that have children starting at the age that they're going off to college,” Mike Scherkenbach, CEO of Colorado-based trucking company Shomotion, told USA Today](https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/music/2023/08/02/taylor-swift-gives-bonuses-eras-tour-truck-drivers/70513182007/).

“It's a game changer.”

Around 50 drivers with Shomotion and Upstaging — the two companies in charge of transporting the tour equipment — were called into a production meeting, Scherkenbach says, but were surprised instead to see the pop star’s father, Scott Swift.

Scott gave a speech thanking the truckers, many of whom have been away from their families for 24 weeks. He then presented them with handwritten letters from Taylor, with the bonus amount included at the bottom.

Other tour crew members, including those in catering, video, audio and lighting, also received bonuses, according to multiple media reports.

What the extra $100K means

Scherkenbach told CNN standard bonuses range between $5,000 to $10,000, so the $100,000 was an “unbelievable” amount.

He adds the bonuses could help his employees with saving up for their kids’ college tuition or even a down payment on a home.

“Look, fair wage doesn’t put you in a position to buy a home,” Scherkenbach said. “But this opens up that possibility.”

The Eras Tour is continuing in 2024

Swift isn’t saying bye, bye, baby just yet — she recently announced more Eras Tour dates to come in both the U.S. and Toronto, Canada next fall and fans are preparing to snag tickets while they’re hot.

