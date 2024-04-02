Taylor Swift gets her own SiriusXM station, Channel 13 (Taylor's Version)

"Someday you'll turn your radio on / I hope it takes you back to that place."

SiriusXM is creating a Taylor Swift-only channel on Sunday, 13 days ahead of the release of her 11th era album "The Tortured Poets Department."

Dubbed Channel 13 (Taylor's Version), the 24/7 station will be available through May 6. The goal is to showcase Swift's vast discography leading up to the album's release and then play "Tortured Poets" repeatedly after it comes out.

“The versatility of Taylor’s music and the phenomenal impact she’s had in her career across so many musical genres will be on full display on Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version),” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and chief content officer in a news release. “We’re all experiencing a legend at work and are so thrilled to work with Taylor to present a one-of-a-kind channel that connects her fans with her extraordinary body of work.”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Taylor Swift gets SiriusXM station, Channel 13 (Taylor's Version)