Taylor Swift Gets 35,000 Swifties to Register to Vote with Her Post on National Voter Registration Day

"I've heard you raise your voices, and I know how powerful they are," the pop star wrote to her fans on Tuesday

Look what Taylor Swift got the Swifties to do!

The superstar, 33, is confirmed to have gotten over 35,000 first-time voters registered to vote from the Instagram post she made on Tuesday for National Voter Registration Day.

The CEO of Vote.org Andrea Hailey shared on X the numbers that resulted from the link in the pop star's statement encouraging her fans to use their voices and vote. In addition to signing up over 35,000 registrations, 50,000 people also confirmed that they were registered.

Hailey also reported a 115% increase of 18-year-old registrants compared to last year, and said a total of over 1.3 million visited the site from her post.

The Vote.org CEO also thanked the singer-songwriter for her efforts. “Dear @taylorswift13 - may these stats serve as our love letter to you for amplifying voter voices! 💌,” she wrote. “Together, we make democracy shine! 💫”

Vote.org Communications Director Nick Morrow also shared on X that the “site was averaging 13,000 users every 30 minutes.”

He continued his post by making a sweet nod to the “13” in the stat, or Swift’s birth date and favorite number. “13! Let’s just say her reputation for being a mastermind is very well-earned! #NVRD,” Morrow wrote.

Taylor Swift/Instagram Taylor Swift's National Voter Registration Day statement

On Tuesday, the “Cruel Summer” singer took to Instagram, where she has 272 million followers, to encourage her fans to get to the polls in the upcoming midterm elections by sharing a statement on her Instagram Stories.

“Are you registered to vote yet?” the Grammy winner wrote.

“I’ve been so lucky to see so many of you at my US shows recently,” she continued, referring to her Eras Tour. “I’ve heard you raise your voices, and I know how powerful they are. Make sure you’re ready to use them in our elections this year!”

The “Cruel Summer” artist concluded with a link to Vote.org: “Register to vote in less than 2 minutes at vote.org/nvrd.”

Earlier this year, Swift also called on her audience to vote. In July, she told her Nashville fans to take part in voting for the city’s highly contested mayoral election.

On her Instagram Story, she shared a selfie in which she held an “I voted today” sticker. Over the photo, she wrote, "Hi Nashville! Early voting for our city officials and some statewide seats begins today.”

"We have the opportunity to choose those who will represent us for the next four years," the Grammy winner continued. "I voted today and I urge each and every one of you to do the same and make your voice heard."

The “Karma” artist also spoke out about the importance of Swifties casting their ballots in 2020.

Swift has been vocal about her political views since 2018 when she endorsed Phil Bredesen, the Democratic candidate for Senate in Tennessee.

