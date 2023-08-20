Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelets and Other One-Off Side Hustles That Made Over $10k

pixelfit / Getty Images

Chances are, with the current hype of the Eras Tour, you may have seen something on social media about someone trying to land Taylor Swift tickets. It has been estimated that Taylor Swift has had a $5 billion impact on the economy, from concert ticket sales to everything else included in attending her shows.

The money made from the Taylor Swift concert craze has extended to other platforms — Etsy shop owners are cashing in, too. There are Etsy shop owners who have turned Swift-inspired friendship bracelets into a full-time income stream. Here’s a look at the Taylor Swift friendship bracelets and other unique side hustles that made over $10,000.

The Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelets

So what are the Taylor Swift friendship bracelets all about? Swift sang about the concept of friendship bracelets on her “Midnights” album in 2022, and her fans have embraced this concept on the Era Tour. A quick social media search will show you that these bracelets have become a staple for those who have attended concerts, with even celebrities jumping on the trend.

As a result of this friendship bracelet craze, fans have started selling their own products on platforms like Etsy, and it appears that many are cashing out from the recent craze behind Taylor Swift’s tour. Some fans have even reported that they started selling bracelets to pay off the hefty ticket costs of attending the concert in the first place. One of these Etsy shop owners reported to CNN that she sold over 5,000 bracelets this summer, with sales reaching about $16,000.

If you browse through Etsy, you’ll find an abundance of friendship bracelets to choose from. As the tour continues, many more Etsy shops and vendors will likely pop up with their own Swift-inspired bracelets. Selling bracelets could even become a full-time job for some Taylor Swift fans. If you’re creative enough and enjoy assembling bracelets, you can give this side hustle a shot.

Other Unique Side Hustles Worth Mentioning

This interesting side hustle leads to questions about other ventures that could provide a decent income. Here are a few other unique one-off side hustles that have led to a sudden stream of income.

Cleaning Barbecues for the Summer

A Hamilton, Ontario, teen made the news when he declared that he had made over $26,000 from cleaning out barbecues. After being praised by his mother for how he cleaned the family barbecue, he decided to venture out and offer his services. Knowing that cleaning the barbecue for the summer so that it’s ready for those family events can be a hassle, he capitalized on this by offering his services door-to-door — and made about $12,000 the first summer.

This service has turned into a legitimate side hustle, and it’s likely something that can be repeated every summer.

Renting Out Your Pool

A Portland resident made the news last year when he announced that he made around $200,000 in two years from renting out his pool on the platform Swimply. While this side hustle requires you to have a pool, it’s a clever way to offset the costs of maintaining a pool and dealing with high mortgage rates.

When it comes to the sharing economy, there have also been examples of people renting out boats, garages and other personal items to bring in some extra money. There’s likely a platform out there for you if you want to rent something out.

Providing a Unique Airbnb Stay

The one thing that has helped Airbnb differentiate itself is the unique stays offered on the platform. One gentleman made headlines last year when he shared how a yurt he set up near the Grand Canyon brought in $28,000 in a year. There was another story of someone who lived in a trailer on the driveway while renting out their home for almost $10,000 monthly. There was another story about someone who makes $28,000 per year from listing a tent near a volcano in Hawaii.

If you search through the Airbnb platform, you’ll find various unique stays and accommodations available. While many of these are seasonal or rely on a busy season, this could be an interesting opportunity if you’re looking for a new side hustle. One could even combine a glamping experience around the Taylor Swift tour for all fans who need a place to stay.

Closing Thoughts

While many of these unique side hustles require specific timing, it’s further proof that you can find a new income stream if you can use your creativity. Even if the new source of money is temporary, the cash injection can help you pay down debt and boost your savings account.

