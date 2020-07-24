Taylor Swift's new 'Folklore' album has some famous fans, but Smash Mouth isn't among them

Steve Harwell, the frontman of Smash Mouth, and his band are apparently not impressed with Taylor Swift's latest album, "Folklore." (Photo: Getty Images)

The band Smash Mouth’s first tweet on Friday morning was short, but it was big.

borelore — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) July 24, 2020

“Borelore” was seen as a comment on Taylor Swift’s new album Folklore, which she had released at midnight after making a surprise announcement earlier in the day. And her fiercely loyal fans weren’t having it. (The band did not respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.)

In response, they bashed Smash Mouth, calling them one-hit wonders and often pointing to their contributions to the computer-animated family film Shrek in 2001. In fact, Smash Mouth, whose membership has changed over the years but continues to include frontman Steve Harwell, had two hit songs on the soundtrack: their original track “All Star” and a cover of the Monkees’ “I’m a Believer.” Their songs “All Star,” “Then the Morning Comes” and “Walkin’ on the Sun” all also fared well on the music charts, according to Billboard. Ten different albums are for sale on their official website.

you had one hit in a children’s movie about ogres. she has eight albums spanning three genres and worldwide recognition. u are not the same. — this is es(mie) trying🕊 (@yesesmie) July 24, 2020

Irrelevant verified Account getting brave pic.twitter.com/3J7VO7UrLE — Jatin|BLM (@StanJoeAlwyn) July 24, 2020

The band seemed to have a sense of humor about it, responding to a tweet that read “Go folk yourself,” with “good one.”

However, Smash Mouth was in the minority on their negative opinion of Swift’s latest collection of songs. Folklore is getting rave reviews, especially from her fellow musicians and other celebrity fans.

driving into the wilderness with my girlfriends so I can house a bottle of rose under the stars to “folklore” this is it. peak life. — h (@halsey) July 23, 2020

The new @taylorswift13 album is a masterpiece & if I see a single negative tweet I will send a socially distanced flying kick your way...that will show you lol. If anyone needs me I’ll be knitting a cardigan with my cat, listening to this album on a loop for the next decade — Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) July 24, 2020

there is no better feeling in the whole world than being a fan. all my favorite musicians just gave me a sense of hope back. from the bottom of my heart, thank you @taylorswift13 @aaron_dessner @boniver — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) July 24, 2020

“exile” has some of my favorite lyrics of the year on it. Go @taylorswift13 go @boniver — FINNEAS (@finneas) July 24, 2020

As for sales, as of Friday afternoon, the explicit version of Folklore was the top-selling album in the iTunes Store, while the clean version was in second. Three tracks from the LP — “Cardigan,” “The 1” and “Exile,” her duet with Bon Iver — were in the top 10 highest-selling songs.

