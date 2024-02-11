Taylor Swift Traveled From Tokyo to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift easily attended all of Travis Kelce’s playoff games, as the singer was on break from her Eras tour. But the Super Bowl, taking place in Las Vegas on February 11, is going to be much harder for her to pull off.

Swift will be playing in Tokyo from February 7-10 for her first shows back. She will then move to Melbourne, Australia, to play there on February 16. On January 29, a source confirmed to Page Six that Swift will be at Kelce’s Super Bowl despite being in Japan on February 10. “It’s a brutal flight, but she’ll get on her plane right after the concert,” the source said.

And Swift did indeed make the trip: On Saturday, February 10, TMZ reported that her plane landed in Los Angeles around 4 P.M. local time. It is a short four- to five-hour drive to Las Vegas from the California city.

So how was it possible for her to make Kelce’s Super Bowl after she played a concert on the other side of the world on February 10? We break it down below.

How Swift Can Get From Tokyo to Vegas for the Super Bowl

Time is literally on Swift’s side here. Tokyo is 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas. Swift’s show is about three-and-a-half hours. The show is starting at 6 P.M. there, and Swift has yet to announce an opener, per her website.

If you give Swift a generous estimate and say she finishes by midnight on February 11, that would only be 7 A.M. on February 10 in Vegas. Flight-wise, per The Athletic, it could take her about 10 hours to fly from Tokyo to Vegas; there are 5,548 miles between the cities’ airports.

If we’re generous and say she leaves around 1 A.M. Tokyo time on February 11 (8 A.M. Vegas time on February 10), she would land in Vegas on February 10 with plenty of time to spare. Swift would have to deal with extreme jet lag, but she could easily make it for Super Bowl day to support her partner. (The Athletic also reports that Swift can even make it if she’s unable to land in Vegas due to overwhelming air traffic and needs to land in Los Angeles and drive to Vegas from there.)

Story continues

The Super Bowl itself starts at 3:30 P.M. Vegas time.

Has Swift committed to going to the Super Bowl?

Swift hasn’t commented, but ESPN’s Ian Rapoport reported that she will be, based on his sources’ intel. “No doubt, the biggest question heading into this game: if the Chiefs win, will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl?” Rapoport said on NFL GameDay, per Daily Mail. “Sources say yes.”

Page Six reported on January 29 that Swift will be attending too. A source explained that in order to make it, Swift will “get on her plane right after the concert” in Tokyo on February 10.

Has Kelce addressed Swift’s plans?

He did a little during a pre-game press conference earlier in the week. He suggested that her coming wasn’t 100 percent finalized. Kelce had been asked whether Swift gave him a Super Bowl pep talk: “No,” he said, via Extra. “She’s focused on entertaining the crowd… I know she’s out in Japan, Tokyo… so she’s just working on entertaining them, making sure she’s ready for her performances and everything. The Super Bowl [she] will worry about if she can make it.”

The Japanese Embassy commented on her plans on social media.

On Friday, February 2, the Japanese embassy shared its take on Swift’s plans, releasing a statement on social media sprinkled with references to Swift’s albums. Japan seems to love Easter eggs as much as she does.

“The Embassy of Japan in the United States is aware of recent media reports concerning the steps Taylor Swift will need to take to travel from Tokyo after her concert on February 10th to Las Vegas in time to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVIII,” they shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

🇯🇵 Statement from the Embassy of Japan on Taylor Swift’s Reported Travel from Japan to the United States ✈️🏈 Are you ready for it? pic.twitter.com/wFKadehTJk — Japan Embassy DC🌸 (@JapanEmbDC) February 2, 2024

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” it went on.

“We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red.”

You Might Also Like