Taylor Swift Will Be the First Woman to Receive the Global Icon Award at the Brits

CBS Photo Archive / Contributor, Getty Images

Come tomorrow, May 11th, Taylor Swift will be adding the title of "Global Icon" to her long (read: very, very long) list of accomplishments, and of course, she'll be making history in the process. The "Willow" singer is set to receive the Global Icon award at the 2021 Brit Awards, which means Swift will be the first-ever female artist to be honored with the esteemed award, and to make this an even bigger deal, she'll be the first non-English artist as well!

Unlike other traditional American music awards like Album of the Year (which Swift won at the 2021 Grammy's for Folklore), the global icon award isn't given out annually, making this achievement *that* much more prestigious.

In the 47 years that the Brit Awards have been occurring, only three artists have been awarded this honor: Elton John in 2014, David Bowie in 2016, and Robbie Williams in 2017.

According to the Brit Awards themselves, the Global Icon award is the highest honor one can receive from the organization, and this year Swift, a six-time Brit Award nominee, will be given the honor "in recognition of her immense impact on music across the world and incredible repertoire and achievements to date."

That isn't the only award Swift is set to win for the night. She could also walk away with the award for International Female Solo Artist; however, she'll have to beat out fellow nominees Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, and Miley Cyrus. If she wins, this will be her third Brit Award — she won the same award back in 2015 after releasing her album 1989.

While an American artist, Swift has made quite the musical influence across the pond. In an official announcement from the Brit Awards committee, Swift is the U.K.'s top-selling artist of the year and the first and only female artist to have seven number one studio albums in the UK since 2001. Not to mention, she's had over 15 tracks reach the top 10 on the official U.K. singles chart.

As always, Global Icon Taylor Swift is nothing short of impressive.