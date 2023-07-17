Taylor Swift is the first living artist in nearly 60 years to achieve rare feat on the charts

Taylor Swift has broken a new record after releasing "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)." (George Walker IV / Associated Press)

Taylor Swift is definitely not having cruel summer.

The pop musician is the first living artist in nearly 60 years to boast four albums simultaneously in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart, the music trade publication reported Sunday.

She also made history as the first woman to achieve this rare feat, thanks to her hit records "Lover" (No. 7), "Folklore" (No. 10), "Midnights" (No. 5) and "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" (No. 1), which came out this month.

According to Billboard, the last living musician to have four albums in the top 10 at the same time was trumpet player Herb Alpert, who reached the milestone in 1966 with "Going Places," "Whipped Cream and Other Delights," "South of the Border" and "The Lonely Bull."

The only other entertainer to post at least four concurrent albums in the top 10 was Prince — whose records "The Very Best of Prince," "The Hits/The B-Sides," "Ultimate," "1999" and the "Purple Rain" soundtrack dominated the chart following the music legend's death in 2016, Billboard said.

Swift is no stranger to the top of the music charts, with her re-recording of "Speak Now" marking her 12th No. 1 album overall. While performing in Nashville as part of her sold-out Eras tour, the singer announced in May that she would soon be releasing her version of her third studio album.

“I first made ‘Speak Now,’ completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20,” the Grammy winner tweeted at the time.

“The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it.”

