Taylor Swift’s Faux Mullet for the MTV VMAs Gave Her That "James Dean, Daydream" Look

Taylor Swift took no prisoners at the MTV VMAs this year. Not only did she take home nine wins, but at the same time, she showed up to the scene with a faux mullet look that basically told the girls, "I'm here, now crown me."

Haters will say it's because she's a country star inherently, but the real Swifties know that Taylor has this edge about her that rears its head every now and then. Showing her natural wavy texture, the faux mullet featured soft tendrils that fell at the side of her ears and flowed down from her hairline. The back of her hair was seemingly pulled up, with a tailed mane at the end creating the "faux" look. She wore the look with a thick, feathery face-framing fringe.

With this look, she kept her makeup close to her roots with her signature winged cat-eye and red lipstick, which touched her face for the after-party. Trés chic.

MTV VMAs Taylor Swift Faux Mullet Hair Hairstyle Trends Photos Instagram



