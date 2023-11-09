Taylor Swift Fans Are Shocked to See Brittany Mahomes Star in Kim Kardashian's Skims Campaign

Instagram:@brittanylynne, Getty

A mere two days after going Instagram official with new bestie Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes is starring in Kim Kardashian's latest Skims campaign.

Ever since Taylor Swift began dating Travis Kelce, the 33-year-old pop star has been building friendships with the Kansas City WAGs, especially the former professional soccer player and wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Not only has Brittany scored multiple invites to outings with Swift's inner circle, but the pair even has a secret handshake! So imagine Swifties' surprise when Mahomes popped up in the most recent Skims holiday campaign.

On November 9, Skims launched their 2023 holiday campaign starring the Mahomes family decked out in the brand's coziest fair. And while the Taylor Swift fandom can't deny the cuteness factor going on in these photos, many were confused to see Mahomes team up with one of the figures who allegedly inspired Swift's Reputation album.

SKIMS

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian's tumultuous feud began in 2016 when Kim's then-husband Kanye West released the song “Famous,” featuring the lyrics, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.” He later included a naked wax figure of Swift's likeness in the music video, which Swift described as “revenge porn.”

When Swift made her displeasure with the “Famous” lyrics known publicly, Kardashian took it upon herself to release clips of a phone call between Swift and Ye that appear to show the “Bad Blood” singer giving the song her blessing. This caused a significant amount of backlash against Swift until 2020, when more leaked footage revealed Swift never heard the lyric calling her a “bitch.” According to BBC, Swift has said the experience "put me, my family and my fans through hell for four years."

Because of all this, many fans on TikTok can't believe Mahomes agreed to partner with Kardashian's shape-wear brand. “Don't get me wrong, it's super cute, but I am shocked,” one user said in a video. “I did not see this coming.” One fan responded to the video, writing, “Why are MY feelings hurt? Ugh. Really Brittany????”

Story continues

SKIMS

Of course, many were quick to point out that the partnership could pre-date Mahomes and Swift's friendship. “These campaigns are shot MONTHS in advance. Like MONTHS ago,” one user commented. “Everyone relax!”

Meanwhile, some fans believe Kardashian has been trying to get back into Swift's good graces since her divorce from Ye, and are using this photoshoot as additional evidence.

SKIMS

Kris Jenner once famously asked her daughter, “What would happen if you just called Taylor up?” Perhaps Kim Kardashian did the next best thing.

Originally Appeared on Glamour