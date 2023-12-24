Taylor Swift Fans Are Recreating the Eras Tour Stage with Gingerbread Kits

Some fans used the Holiday Stadium Gingerbread House Kit, which retailed on Target for $13

Why build a gingerbread house when you could build Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour instead?

That’s the idea behind the new viral trend on TikTok, in which Swift fans are buying gingerbread house supplies and using it to recreate their idea of what the Eras Tour concert stage looks like for the holiday season.

Videos under the “Eras Tour Stadium Gingerbread House” search on TikTok have already garnered over 5.1 million views, while videos under “i bought the stadium gingerbread house eras tour” have reached 1.2 billion views.

Some fans recreated the stadium and concert stage from scratch, using several dozens of gingerbread (and graham crackers) for the long Eras Tour stage and sprinkles for the lights.

TikTok user @daylightillustrations showed off their process of building the stage by hand, first by cutting out the shape of the cookies in the shape of the stage and coloring it with assorted frosting and sprinkles. They also made different set pieces from the concert including Swift’s mossy house and her dancers holding large colorful fans.

The gingerbread stage was graced by none other than a gingerbread version of the songstress in a bedazzled purple and blue bodysuit made out of frosting, as seen on her Taylor Swift The Eras Tour concert film poster.

Benjamin B. Braun/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP Eras Tour at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Others decided to take the Holiday Stadium Gingerbread House Kit — which retailed on Target for $13 before it sold out — and used it as a base for their version of what the concert looked like. (Swift's tour took place in large football stadiums across the U.S.) However, instead of building a football field with players, Swfities rebuilt the stadium to put the “Anti-Hero” singer’s stage in the middle.

“Took the target football stadium gingerbread houses & made them ✨taylor’s version✨,” one TikToker wrote alongside a video showing three different Swift stage setups from her concert. They even place tiny cutouts of the singer on the stage.

The Eras Tour launched in Arizona in March, with Swift performing a 35-show run that concluded in Los Angeles in August. The "Lavender Haze" performer has since done a four-show stretch in Mexico City, which marked her first time headlining shows in the country, before wrapping up the 2023 tour in Argentina and Brazil in November.

Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Following the hype from the tour, the singer also released theTaylor Swift: The Eras Tour film, which opened to blockbuster ticket sales of $92.8 million in the U.S., making it the fifth-biggest opening of any theatrical release this year.

During its three-day opening weekend and Thursday night previews alone, The Eras Tour became the highest-grossing concert film of all time, beating out Justin Bieber's Never Say Never, which earned $73 million total over the course of its 2011 domestic run.

It also reached No. 1 at the box office in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Mexico, Australia, Germany and the Philippines.



