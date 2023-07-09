Taylor Swift fans flock to Lee’s Summit tattoo shop for chance at their ‘golden tattoo’

Editor’s Note: Want to save a piece of the Eras Tour? Sign up here to have a special-edition digital Kansas City Star front page from Taylor Swift’s Kansas City concerts sent directly to your inbox.

Kansas City is flooded with Taylor Swift fans. Businesses throughout the metro have offered special Eras Tour-themed events.

Fans lined up throughout the weekend at Cherry Bomb Tattoo Co. in Lee’s Summit to have their chance to make the mark that Taylor Swift has left on them permanent.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The flash tattoo event gives fans a chance to pick Swift-inspired tattoos from a set sheet of designs.

Angie Stark, a Minnesota Swiftie, came to Kansas City to try to get tickets to see the Eras Tour after missing out on seeing the show in Minneapolis. While Stark said didn’t snag tickets to the Kansas City shows, she decided to get a “Folklore” inspired tattoo to commemorate the tour anyways.

By noon on Saturday Cherry Bomb posted on Facebook that they were fully booked for the day. The shop is closed Sunday and Monday but posted they will resume accepting walk-ins on Tuesday for appointments.

Follow along with more live coverage from the Eras Tour here.

Oklahoma native Olivia Spruill video calls her mother while picking out a Taylor Swift theme tattoo at The Cherry Bomb Tattoo Co. on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Lee’s Summit. The Cherry Bomb Tattoo Co. is holding a Taylor Swift tattoo flash event starting from July sixth to the eighth.

Jacque Murphy, from Des Moines, Iowa, receives a Taylor Swift theme tattoo from the song “Seven” at The Cherry Bomb Tattoo Co. on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Lee’s Summit. The tattoo shop is holding a Taylor Swift tattoo flash event starting from July sixth to the eighth.

Kenzie Cox receives a Taylor Swift theme tattoo from the song “August” at The Cherry Bomb Tattoo Co. on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Lee’s Summit. The tattoo shop is holding a Taylor Swift tattoo flash event starting from July sixth to the eighth.