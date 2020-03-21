Taylor Swift Fans Feel Vindicated After Leaked Video While Kanye West Supporters Call Feud Old News

Swifties have been waiting nearly four years for this moment.

After extended portions of Taylor Swift and Kanye West’s infamous phone call discussing his “Famous” lyrics were leaked late Friday night, the singer’s fans quickly headed to Twitter to throw their support behind Swift.

On the call, the rapper asks Swift to help him release and promote his new song that features a “very controversial line” about her: “To all my Southside n— that know me best/ I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex.” (The lyric that made it into the final version of the track is “For all my Southside n— that know me best/ I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b— famous”)

Though she acknowledges the proposed lyric “isn’t mean,” Swift tells West she’s hesitant about releasing and promoting the track for him. “I think if I launch it, it adds this level of criticism, ‘cause having that many followers and having that many eyeballs on me right now, people are just looking for me to do something dumb or stupid or lame,” she tells West.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Taylor Swift, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

RELATED: Taylor Swift and Kanye West’s ‘Famous’ Phone Call Video Leaks Online — Read the Transcript

In another leaked portion of the call, West asks Swift how she would feel if he included a line that said “I made her famous,” to which she responded: “Did you say that? Oh God, well, what am I going to do about it at this point. It’s just kind of, like, whatever at this point, but I mean, you gotta tell the story the way it happened to you and the way that you experienced it. You honestly didn’t know who I was before that. It doesn’t matter if I sold 7 million of that album before you did that, which is what happened. You didn’t know who I was before that and that’s fine. Yeah, I can’t wait to hear it.”

After West’s wife Kim Kardashian West leaked edited snippets of the phone call back in 2016, Swift released a statement on her Instagram slamming the couple after they — and the internet — branded her a lying “snake.”

“Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me ‘that bitch’ in his song? It doesn’t exist because it never happened. You don’t get to control someone’s emotional response to being called ‘that bitch’ in front of the entire world,” the singer wrote.

“Of course I wanted to like the song. I wanted to believe Kanye when he told me that I would love the song. I wanted us to have a friendly relationship. He promised to play the song for me, but he never did. While I wanted to be supportive of Kanye on the phone call, you cannot ‘approve’ a song you haven’t heard. Being falsely painted as a liar when I was never given the full story or played any part of the song is character assassination.”

Within minutes of the videos leaking Friday night, #KanyeWestIsOverParty, #KimKardashianIsOverParty and #TaylorToldtheTruth all trended on the social media platform. Meanwhile, West’s fans claimed the feud was “old news” and called for everyone to move on. See all the best fan reactions below:

Waking up and seeing that #KanyeWestIsOverParty is trending



"Alexa play This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things" #TaylorToldTheTruth #KanyeWestIsOverParty 🐀🐀 pic.twitter.com/qK2dcbMG7J



— tswizzlethings (@tswizzlethings1) March 21, 2020

TODAY IS A GOOD DAY, WE GOT TO SEE KANYE WEST BEG TAYLOR FOR PROMO AFTER CLAIMING HE MADE HER FAMOUS #KanyeWestIsOverParty #TaylorToldTheTruth pic.twitter.com/1BKXtlw6zg — katya 🌸 MANIC 💫 (@storyoftragic) March 21, 2020

Wait it's legit National Rat Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀#KanyeWestIsOverParty#KimKardashianIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/BDcfwFTyI4 — PAULLO RYAN (@iamryansb) March 21, 2020

Kris Jenner is about to get to work y’all, she’s not sleeping tonight #KimKardashianIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/tzyaSE0ypa — A Lil Baby (@notalilbaby) March 21, 2020

Taylor Swift waking up today seeing the entire phone call leaked and everyone now knows the truth that she’s not a snake. #KanyeWestIsOverParty #TaylorToldTheTruth pic.twitter.com/WjQjzgvh50 — B (@TS7Track3) March 21, 2020

Reps for Swift, West and Kardashian West have not commented on the leaked videos.

While Swift went on to record and tour reputation, a dark album inspired by the depressive period she went through following the drama, the West has remained mum about the feud while Kardashian West told Andy Cohen last January she was “over it.”