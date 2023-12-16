Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced Travis Kelce Gave Her a Huge Ring for Her Birthday

The pop star was spotted showing off the new jewelry at her party.

Travis Kelce may have missed Taylor Swift's star-studded birthday bash, but that doesn't mean he didn't get her a present.



In photos from her night out with her famous friends at The Box in New York City this week, Taylor was spotted sporting a new ring and showing it off to Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry, as they exited the nightclub. The ring, which she wore on her right hand, middle finger, featured an oversized white opal stone in the center with blue gemstones surrounding the exterior — and Swifties are convinced that it's a gift from Kelce.



As one fan pointed out on TikTok, Swift's new bling looks very similar to rings that have been designed by jeweler Jay Feeder, who Kelce just so happens to follow on Instagram. In the comments section, Swiftie sleuths drove home the theory even further, pointing out that the ring combines both Travis and Taylor's birthstones. "His opal birthstone surrounded by hers (blue topaz)," one person wrote, while another speculated: "He is an October birthday so the opal makes sense."



Whether a gift or not, the ring perfectly matched Taylor's Midnights-coded look for the evening, which included a little black birthday dress by Clio Peppiatt with star and moon motifs bejeweled in Swarovski crystals. She added a twinkling Aquazzura bag, a diamond tennis necklace, and black velvet platform heels trimmed in tiny rhinestones.



It's reported that Kelce might be gifting Swift another kind of ring soon — an engagement ring. According to a source close to the NFL player, he has already asked Taylor's dad, Scott Swift, for his permission to marry the singer. “Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring," the insider shared with Page Six, adding that it's "very probable" the couple will be spending the holidays together.

