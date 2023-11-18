Taylor Swift fan dies before Brazil concert amid sweltering conditions

Taylor Swift has said she is “devastated” after a fan died before her concert in Rio de Janeiro on Friday.

The show’s organisers, Time4Fun, said in a statement on Saturday that paramedics had attended to Ana Clara Benevides Machado, 23, at the show and taken her to a hospital, where she died an hour later.

The singer posted on Instagram before the first of three concerts in the Brazilian city as part of her Eras world tour.

She said she was “overwhelmed by grief” and would not be talking about the death on stage that evening.

Swift, 33, said: “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this.

“There’s very little information I have, other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

She said her heart went out to the fan’s family and friends, and it was the “last thing I thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil”.

The Brazilian newspaper Fohla de S Paulo reported the fan fainted at the show and had a cardiac arrest.

Concertgoers had reported sweltering conditions at the Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos, where the concert was held.

Swift briefly paused the concert so water could be given to fans, and could later be seen throwing a bottle of water to fans in the crowd while she was singing.

They had been heard chanting “water, water, water, water”.

Brazil’s justice minister, Flávio Dino, said on X that the ministry would implement “emergency rules” regarding access to water at shows and other public events.

The Rio de Janeiro mayor, Eduardo Paes, said on X that the “loss of a young woman’s life ... is unacceptable”.

While authorities are investigating the circumstances of the death, Paes wrote, the municipality will demand the show’s production company provides new water distribution points, more brigades and ambulances and advance entry to the show by one hour.

After Rio de Janeiro, Swift, one of the bestselling musicians of all time, will play two shows in São Paulo, the last this year as part of her two-year world tour.

She will come to the UK in June 2024, playing three shows in Edinburgh, three in Liverpool and one in Cardiff before a final three in London, where she will be supported by the rock band Paramore.

She will then head across the Irish Channel to play three nights at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Swift is the most streamed female artist on Spotify and Apple Music and the highest-grossing female performer ever.