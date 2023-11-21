Taylor Swift expertly recovers from wardrobe malfunction during Eras Tour show in Brazil

Taylor Swift has proven she can shake off anything, including an accidental wardrobe mishap on stage.

The Grammy winner took the stage in Rio de Janeiro on Monday 20 November, continuing the South American leg of her Eras Tour. In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Swift could be seen taking a moment during the applause to adjust her glittery boots.

But when the heel on one of her custom Christian Louboutin boots came off, the “Shake It Off” singer decided to break it off completely and continue the show with only one functioning shoe. “Making me feel amazing right now!” she told the crowd after the mishap.

Another fan video perfectly captured how Swift carried on with her Eras Tour concert, despite her broken heel. The “Bad Blood” singer instantly channelled Margot Robbie’s Barbie when she perfectly arched her foot without any heel support. “She stands on tiptoe, with a broken heel, like a real-life Barbie,” wrote one user on X, comparing Swift’s wardrobe malfunction to a scene from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

“At this rate Taylor Swift is never beating the real life Barbie allegations,” replied one fan, while another posted: “Taylor Swift IS the real life Barbie.”

Swift’s eye-catching crystal Louboutin boots have been a signature fashion staple in the Eras Tour since it kicked off in Arizona last March. The heels - which she wears during the “Lover” portion of the concert - are available in “both custom and existing silhouettes in a variety of shapes and heights,” the luxury brand’s website states.

Story continues

According to Business Insider, the boots cost upward of $1,195.

She stands on tiptoe, with a broken heel, like a real-life Barbie 🫢 #RioTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/P4D8t9EbSE — The Eras Tour (@TSTheErasTour) November 20, 2023

Following the concert, one lucky fan revealed they somehow obtained the piece of Swift’s heel that had broken off during Monday night’s performance. They took a picture of the broken red heel tucked away in a mini checkered bag, which was later reposted to X by the fan account @tswifterastour. “Fan who managed to get Taylor Swift’s broken heel shares exclusive image at tonight’s show in Rio de Janeiro!” they captioned the image.

at this rate taylor swift is never beating the real life barbie allegations https://t.co/fzhtZgCku0 — jade ᥫ᭡ (@thetaylight) November 21, 2023

👠| Taylor Swift IS the real life barbie pic.twitter.com/1yRzM2lQl1 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) November 21, 2023

This isn’t the first time Swift has recovered from a wardrobe malfunction on stage. Back in April, she was performing at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, when she noticed that her sparkly, purple garter had broken. While singing her hit song “Anti-Hero”, Swift walked over to her backup singers and pointed out the broken garter. After her team fixed the wardrobe mishap by retying the garter to her leg, Swift went on to continue the song.

Swift was reportedly meant to be in Missouri on Monday to cheer on rumoured boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during his Kansas City Chiefs game against the Philadelphia Eagles. But due to extreme heat and the tragic death of Ana Clara Benevides Machado - a fan in the crowd at her Rio De Janeiro concert on 17 November - Swift ultimately postponed her Saturday show and rescheduled it for Monday.