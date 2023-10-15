“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” tops box office with $128M, shatters global record for a concert film

Superheros have been having diminishing returns as of late, but none are quite as powerful as Taylor Swift, who continued her cultural domination with her concert film, The Eras Tour.

Documenting her blockbuster tour, which isn't even over yet, the film opened to rave reviews and $96 million at the domestic box office, as per Comscore.

Interntationally, Swifties shelled out an additional $32 million, giving their Mother a global debut weekend of $128 million — breaking the record for a concert film previously set by Michael Jackson's This Is It in 2009 ($74.3 million).

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour

Coming in a distant second at the domestic box office, The Exorcist: Believer grossed $11 million, bringing its two-week total to $44.9 million ($85 million globally). Producer Jason Blum moved the release date of the franchise reboot to avoid competing directly with the Swiftian juggernaut.

"The one thing that scares me to death is Taylor Swift!" Blum joked with EW in an interview. And he was probably correct, as no other film opened in wide release this weekend, lest it face annihilation by Eras.

Third place at the box office went to Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, earning $7 million in its third week of release for a domestic cume of $49.9 million ($126.4 million globally).

Saw X, also in its third week of release, took in $5.7 million, for a domestic total of $41.4 million ($71.3 million globally), while The Creator rounds out the top 5 with $4.3 million, bringing its three-week domestic cume to $32.4 million ($79.1 million globally).

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: