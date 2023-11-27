Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: Every Surprise Song She’s Played So Far

Ever since the first night of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour — when the pop star announced she’d be performing two surprise acoustic songs at every show — fans have been waiting with bated breath to find out which gems from her discography will be unearthed next.

Swift kicked off the tour in Glendale, Ariz. in March with “Mirrorball” from “Folklore” and “Tim McGraw” from her 2006 self-titled debut album. Now, Swift is on the South American leg of the trek, starting with Buenos Aires, Argentina on Nov. 9.

With 10 studio albums under her belt, Swift said that she has enough songs to cover the 52-date trek without repeating any — but if she ever feels like she didn’t give a performance her all, there’s a chance she might give a certain song another go.

Below, find all the surprise songs Swift has performed on the Eras Tour, updating live.

March 17 in Glendale, Ariz. — “Mirrorball” and “Tim McGraw”

March 18 in Glendale, Ariz. — “State of Grace” and “This Is Me Trying”

March 24 in Las Vegas, Nev. — “Our Song” and “Snow on the Beach”

March 25 in Las Vegas, Nev. — “Cowboy Like Me” with Marcus Mumford and “White Horse”

March 31 in Arlington, Texas — “Sad Beautiful Tragic” and “Ours”

April 1 in Arlington, Texas — “Death by a Thousand Cuts” and “Clean”

April 2 in Arlington, Texas — “Jump Then Fall” and “The Lucky One”

April 13 in Tampa, Fla. — “Speak Now” and “Treacherous”

April 14 in Tampa, Fla. — “The Great War” with Aaron Dessner and “You’re on Your Own, Kid”

April 15 in Tampa, Fla. — “Mad Woman” with Aaron Dessner and “Mean”

April 21 in Houston, Texas — “Wonderland” and “You’re Not Sorry”

April 22 in Houston, Texas — “A Place in This World” and “Today Was a Fairytale”

April 23 in Houston, Texas — “Begin Again” and “Cold as You”

April 28 in Atlanta, Ga. — “The Other Side of the Door” and “Coney Island”

April 29 in Atlanta, Ga. — “High Infidelity” and “Gorgeous”

April 30 in Atlanta, Ga. — “I Bet You Think About Me” and “How You Get the Girl”

May 5 in Nashville, Tenn. — “Sparks Fly” and “Teardrops on My Guitar”

May 6 in Nashville, Tenn. — “Out of the Woods” and “Fifteen”

May 7 in Nashville, Tenn. — “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” with Aaron Dessner and “Mine”

May 12 in Philadelphia, Penn. — “Gold Rush” and “Come Back…Be Here”

May 13 in Philadelphia, Penn. — “Forever & Always” and “This Love”

May 14 in Philadelphia, Penn. — “Hey Stephen” and “The Best Day”

May 19 in Foxborough, Mass. — “Should’ve Said No” and “Better Man”

May 20 in Foxborough, Mass. — “Question…?” and “Invisible”

May 21 in Foxborough, Mass. — “I Think He Knows” and “Red”

May 26 in East Rutherford, N.J. — “Getaway Car” with Jack Antonoff and “Maroon”

May 27 in East Rutherford, N.J. — “Holy Ground” and “False God”

May 28 in East Rutherford, N.J. — “Welcome to New York” and “Clean”

June 2 in Chicago, Ill. — “I Wish You Would” and “The Lakes”

June 3 in Chicago, Ill. — “You All Over Me” with Maren Morris and “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”

June 4 in Chicago, Ill. — “Hits Different” and “The Moment I Knew”

June 9 in Detroit, Mich. — “Haunted” and “I Almost Do”

June 10 in Detroit, Mich. — “All You Had to Do Was Stay” and “Breathe”

June 16 in Pittsburgh, Penn. — “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “The Last Time”

June 17 in Pittsburgh, Penn. — “Seven” with Aaron Dessner and “The Story of Us”

June 23 in Minneapolis, Minn. — “Paper Rings” and “If This Was a Movie”

June 24 in Minneapolis, Minn. — “Dear John” and “Daylight”

June 30 in Cincinnati, Ohio — “I’m Only Me When I’m With You” and “Evermore”

July 1 in Cincinnati, Ohio — “Ivy” with Aaron Dessner, “I Miss You, I’m Sorry” with Gracie Abrams and “Call It What You Want”

July 7 in Kansas City, Miss. — “Never Grow Up” and “When Emma Falls in Love”

July 8 in Kansas City, Miss. — “Last Kiss” and “Dorothea”

July 14 in Denver, Colo. — “Picture to Burn” and “Timeless”

July 15 in Denver, Colo. — “Starlight” and “Back to December”

July 22 in Seattle, Wash. — “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” and “Everything Has Changed”

July 23 in Seattle, Wash. — “Message in a Bottle” and “Tied Together With a Smile”

July 28 in Santa Clara, Calif. — “Right Where You Left Me” and “Castles Crumbling”

July 29 in Santa Clara, Calif. — “Stay Stay Stay” and “All of the Girls You Loved Before”

Aug. 3 in Los Angeles, Calif. — “I Can See You” and “Maroon”

Aug. 4 in Los Angeles, Calif. — “Our Song” and “You Are in Love”

Aug. 5 in Los Angeles, Calif. — “Death by a Thousand Cuts” and “You’re on Your Own, Kid”

Aug. 7 in Los Angeles, Calif. — “Dress” and “Exile”

Aug. 8 in Los Angeles, Calif. — “I Know Places” and “King of My Heart”

Aug. 9 in Los Angeles, Calif. — “New Romantics” and “New Year’s Day”

Aug. 24 in Mexico City, Mexico — “I Forgot That You Existed” and “Sweet Nothing”

Aug. 25 in Mexico City, Mexico — “Tell Me Why” and “Snow on the Beach”

Aug. 26 in Mexico City, Mexico — “Cornelia Street” and “You’re on Your Own, Kid”

Aug. 27 in Mexico City, Mexico — “Afterglow” and “Maroon”

Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina — “The Very First Night” and “Labyrinth”

Nov. 11 in Buenos Aires, Argentina — “Is It Over Now?”/ “Out of the Woods” and “End Game”

Nov. 12 in Buenos Aires, Argentina — “Better Than Revenge” and “Slut!”

Nov. 17 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — “Stay Beautiful” and “Suburban Legends”

Nov. 19 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — “Dancing. With Our Hands Tied” and “Bigger Than the Whole Sky”

Nov. 20 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — “Me!” and “So It Goes”

Nov. 24 in São Paulo, Brazil — “Now That We Don’t Talk” and “Innocent”

Nov. 25 in São Paulo, Brazil — “Safe and Sound” and “Untouchable”

Nov. 25 in São Paulo, Brazil — “Say Don’t Go” and “It’s Time to Go”

