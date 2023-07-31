When can you buy resale tickets for Taylor Swift’s London Eras Tour dates?

Taylor Swift is bringing her tour to the UK next summer (Suzanne Cordeiro / AFP via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated Eras Tour will be landing in Europe next year, including a three-date run at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The extremely coveted tickets went on sale in the UK on July 17 but sold out within minutes.

For those unlucky Swifties who didn’t manage to get their hands on any — don’t despair yet, there may be an opportunity to get your hands on resale tickets.

It was revealed last week that there would be an opportunity to resell unwanted tickets, but only via official partners: Ticketmaster, AXS or directly through the venue’s website.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Eras tour and when you can buy resale tickets.

Where is Taylor Swift playing on The Eras Tour?

Swifty is well into her stride on the tour and is set to play 115 concerts. She began in March of this year and will finish next August.

Here’s a full list of her UK venues and 2024 dates:

Friday, June 21 — London, Wembley Stadium

Saturday, June 22 — London, Wembley Stadium

Friday, July 7 — Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

Saturday, July 8— Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

Friday, July 14— Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

Saturday, July 15 — Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

Tuesday, July 18— Cardiff, Principality Stadium

Thursday, August 15— London, Wembley Stadium

Friday, August 16 — London, Wembley Stadium

Saturday, August 17 — London, Wembley Stadium

Taylor started the US dates of her tour in March. Forbes estimated it would pull in $1.9 billion (£1.5 billion) in ticket sales and merchandise.

How can I get resale tickets?

Ticketmaster has confirmed that the resale of The Eras Tour tickets will begin on Tuesday, August 1.

The news was shared on the Eras Tour UK and Ireland Twitter page, which provides updates and information about the upcoming tour.

There had initially been some confusion after a section in the terms and conditions stated that the person who booked the tickets had to be present at the concerts, which led some fans to believe that ticket resale would not be possible.

Story continues

However, Ticketmaster has now said that although the terms, put in place by event promoter AEG, mentioned the “lead booker” needing to be present, there would be an opportunity to resell tickets, but only through official partners: Ticketmaster, AXS or directly through the venue’s website.

Fans who want to resell unwanted tickets will be notified when the time comes to transfer them. Ticketmaster are also implementing a cap on the price of resale tickets.

To get tickets, all you have to do is be registered with Ticketmaster or AXS.

Tips for getting resale tickets to The Eras Tour

Make sure your account is spick and span

To minimise stress, it’s worth making sure that your Ticketmaster account is looking up to snuff, to make the process of buying as pain-free as possible. Fill in your account with all your details, especially your payment information, before the tickets go live.

On that note, the prudent Swifty will put down more than one method of payment: card and PayPal is usually a good double-whammy, and will let you fall back on the other method if one doesn’t work, thereby saving your precious place in the queue without faffing about looking for a second card.

Once the big day arrives…

Hooray! You’ve pre-registered, waiting for the right day, and clicked on the link to take you to the ticketing website. Unfortunately, you still need to get those tickets (prepare for a wait of around two hours to even get on the page), but there are a number of ways to maximise your chances.

Do not refresh your page. It’s tempting, but that will only bump you further down the queue as a result, meaning you’ll have to wait even longer (and potentially scupper your chances of getting a ticket).

Stay in one browser at all times. Though you might think keeping multiple tabs open to maximise your chances of making it through the queue is a good move, it comes with dangers: the chances of losing your spot in the queue or even not having a payment go through are high.

(Getty Images)

What might Taylor Swift perform?

The shows hold little back and can see Swift cram in more than 40 songs. Each show has different acts to represent different albums.

This was her setlist for her show in Glendale in March.

Act I – Lover

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need to Calm Down

Lover

The Archer

Act II – Fearless

Fearless

You Belong with Me

Love Story

Act III – Evermore

Tis the Damn Season

Willow

Marjorie

Champagne Problems

Tolerate It

Act IV – Reputation

...Ready for It?

Delicate

Don’t Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

Act V – Speak Now

Enchanted

Act VI – Red

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

Act VII – Folklore

Seven (spoken interlude) / Invisible String

Betty

The Last Great American Dynasty

August

Illicit Affairs

My Tears Ricochet

Cardigan

Act VIII – 1989

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

Act IX – Acoustic set

First surprise song

Second surprise song

Act X – Midnights