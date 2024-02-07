Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Concert Film To Stream On Disney+ In March With Five New Songs

Taylor Swift and Disney are back in business together, bigger than ever.

Mouse House CEO Bob Iger just revealed the superstar’s box office hit Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie will be debuting on Disney+ on March 15. For Swifties who put stock in timing, the announcement comes on the same day that Swift kicks off the 2024 leg of her Eras Tour with three nights of shows at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

More from Deadline

Though an extended version of The Eras Tour has been available for rent on other streamers for over a month, Disney+ will be the exclusive online home for the Sam Wrench directed concert film. To that, this Taylor’s Version of the Eras Tour film will include five more songs that were in neither the theatrical release nor the digital edition. The exact list of the five new songs for the Disney+ Eras Tour flick are not known right now — but we do know fan favorite ‘Cardigan’ will be among them.

The track from 2020’s Folklore album was a staple of Swift’s $1 billion and more grossing tour that started on March 17 in Glendale Arizona and wrapped up its 2023 run in São Paulo, Brazil on November 26.

Earning more than $262 million worldwide since its October 11, 2023 release, the Eras Tour film was shot over three nights last summer during the singer’s over weeklong stint at LA’s SoFi Stadium. Outing himself as Swiftie, Iger was in attendance for at least one of those shows.

It certainly wasn’t the first time Disney were in the house with Taylor Swift.

Back in 2020, Disney+ was the home of the low-fi Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, that Swift starred in, directed and produced., Launching on November 25, the Hudson Valley-set documentary saw Swift perform and play all of the 17 tracks off her Folklore alum.

Story continues

More recently, Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures teamed up with Swift for her feature directorial debut. Announced in December 2023, the project is based on an original script written by Swift, which will be produced by the studio.

This year, the launch of extra extended Eras Tour movie on Disney+ comes just over a month before Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department album drops on April 19. Never one to miss a marketing moment, Swift unveiled the new album and its release date onstage at the Grammys on February 4. The album annoucement came as she was making a bit more history in a career of such breakthroughs. Swift’s Midnights record joined Fearless, 1989 and Folklore in winning the album of the year award. She is the only artist in the history of the Grammys to win that category four times.

As it stands, with today’s news, perhaps Iger and Swift will bump into each other at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas this weekend.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.