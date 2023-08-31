‘Taylor Swift | The Era’s Tour’ film coming to Boise theaters. Here’s how to get tickets

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is finally coming to Boise this October — to a movie theater near you. Swift announced on a Twitter post Thursday morning that her concert film titled “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” will be shown exclusively in North America starting Oct. 13, and tickets for the film are already on sale.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” the “Lover” singer wrote in a Twitter post.

The concert film will have multiple showtimes on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in all AMC Theatres across Idaho. The film will be screened in participating Regal and Cinemark theaters. AMC is giving away free official mini posters to moviegoers who purchase a ticket. “Supplies are ample, but they will go fast!” states the AMC website.

Similar to getting tickets to the Eras Tour last fall, getting tickets to the singer’s concert film might prove to be a little difficult, especially for opening weekend. Swifties looking to get movie tickets should expect to wait in virtual cues.

Tickets and showtimes can be found on amctheatres.com, regmovies.com, cinemark.com and fandango.com.

Where to watch in Boise

There are no AMC Theatres in the Boise area, so the only location in the City of Trees where Swifties can watch “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” is the Regal Edwards at 7701 W. Overland Road. The theater will have 12 showings on release day, Friday, Oct. 13, and over 25 showings on Saturday and Sunday. Regal Edwards will continue showing Swift’s movie on weekends for several weeks after the initial release.

The Cinemark at 2140 E. Cinema Drive in Meridian will also be showing “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour,” with eight showings on release day and 20 showings on Saturday and Sunday.

Movie ticket prices

Regal

Adult: $21.08

Child: $13.92

Senior: $13.92

Cinemark:

Adult: $19.89

Child: $13.13

Senior: $13.13

Regal Unlimited Movie Subscription Pass holders and Cinemark movie club members will not be able to use their memberships to reserve tickets.