Taylor Swift Ends 2023 Wearing Matching Kansas City Chiefs Jacket as Boyfriend Travis Kelce for NYE Game

Swift was once again on the sidelines as the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Cincinnati Bengals at home

Cooper Neill/Getty; Norm Hall/Getty

Taylor Swift is wrapping up the year with a game-day look to remember.

The singer, 34, made her support for boyfriend for Travis Kelce, 34, loud and clear, wearing what appeared to be a replica of his Kansas City Chiefs jacket to his team's final game of the year against the Cincinnati Bengals in Kansas City on Sunday.

Swift was photographed entering the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in black jeans and a black top, which made the white jacket stand out all the more. The item featured a white front with the Kansas City Chiefs logo on the chest, along with additional team patches on the black sleeves of the jacket. The jacket also featured the words "Chiefs" in large red letters in the back.

Kelce had been previously photographed wearing a similar jacket several times, including to a Chiefs holiday event — along with a Santa hat — and while leaving the locker room after a game.

It’s been a big year for Swift fans, who have unlocked Sporty Swift thanks to her relationship with Kelce. The pop superstar has provided ample game-day outfit inspiration since she attended her first Chiefs game in September.

Swift put a feminine twist on football fandom this year, from rocking Louboutin boots to bundling up in a red teddy coat as she cheered on the Super Bowl champion. Of course, the superstar isn’t afraid to keep it classic, either — you might also spot her in an oversize Chiefs jacket or graphic sweatshirt.

In her Time Person of the Year cover story, Swift commented on her game-day attendance. "Football is awesome, it turns out," she told the outlet. "I've been missing out my whole life."

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she said.

Jason Hanna/Getty Taylor Swift attends the Kansas City Chiefs v. Chicago Bears game in Kansas City

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline

Story continues

Lest we forget, 2023 has also brought us Swift looks (and record-breaking moments) from outside the football stadium.

So far, Swift’s record-breaking international Eras Tour has featured styles from the likes of Versace and Roberto Cavalli. At the premiere of Swift’s concert film, the Grammy winner rocked a blue Oscar De La Renta gown and lots of diamonds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Taylor Swift performs during 'The Eras Tour' in Las Vegas

Related: The Reign of Taylor Swift! The Pop Superstar Tops PEOPLE's 2023 Most Intriguing People of the Year List

The concert film broke the single-day ticket sale record for AMC and marked the fifth-biggest opening of any theatrical release this year.

The pop superstar was the No. 1 streamed artist on Spotify this year and is projected to bring in over $100 million in royalties this year on the streaming service.

Swift released her concert film to streaming services on Dec. 13, in celebration of “the year we’ve had together.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.