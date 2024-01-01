Taylor Swift ends 2023 by breaking Elvis Presley’s record for most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard 200 chart

Long story short, she made history again.

With only one day left in 2023, Taylor Swift managed to make history one more time.

The “Anti-Hero” singer who took the world by storm with multiple album releases, her historic Eras Tour, and its subsequent concert movie, has broken Elvis Presley’s long-standing record for the most weeks spent atop the Billboard 200 album chart by a solo artist.

During the final week of the year, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) topped the chart for the fifth time, meaning Swift has now spent 68 weeks atop the Billboard 200, beating the King of Rock & Roll, who recorded 67 weeks at No. 1 across his 10 albums between 1956 and 2002.

Although Swift snagged the top spot for an individual, the ultimate record holder among all artists is a title still held by The Beatles, whose albums have spent 132 weeks on top of the Billboard 200. Swift now holds second place overall, while Presley’s 67 weeks leave him sitting at second among solo recording artists and third place overall.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Taylor Swift

Swift’s road to this accomplishment has been long: She first topped the Billboard chart with the release of her sophomore album, Fearless, at 19 years old. The record spent 11 weeks at No. 1 between 2008 and 2009, according to Billboard. She then followed it up with her albums Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights, giving her an additional 47 weeks on top.

Some of her records have even pulled double duty, thanks to Swift re-recording her albums in recent years. Between Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version), she earned 10 more No. 1’s atop the Billboard 200.

A few weeks ago, the 12-time Grammy winner made history by tying with Drake for the most Billboard Music Awards of all time after taking home 10 awards during the Nov. 19 ceremony. Though she was touring at the time, Swift celebrated the occasion with a pre-recorded speech.

“This is unreal. The fact that you guys have given me 10 Billboard Awards — I’m talking to the fans, specifically. None of this happens without you,” Swift said in the video. “The Billboards base everything off of what you are listening to and what you’re passionate about, and I’m so honored that this year you made the tour, The Eras Tour, so magical. You went and saw the movie, you cared about my re-recordings. I just, like, I love you so much."

Inevitably, Swift has more to come in 2024. Fans are currently anticipating (and trying to guess the details behind) the release of her final re-records, as part of her effort to reclaim her music after the sale of her masters. Reputation and her debut album, Taylor Swift, are the final titles needed to complete the project. Swift will also continue performing abroad for her global Eras tour, which is currently set to conclude on Dec. 8 in Vancouver.

