Taylor Swift Embodies Romance in a Pale Blue Lace Gown

Taylor Swift dressed to the nines to celebrate the love story of close friends Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley.

While attending the intimate wedding ceremony in Long Beach Island, New Jersey, the pop star channeled romantic vibes in a fitted baby-blue gown. The fitted midi-length dress featured a corseted bodice and dainty spaghetti-straps, with a matching blue ribbon belt around the cinched waist. The column skirt included strategic ruffled detailing made of the same lace fabric, and ended with in an asymmetrical, floor-sweeping sash at the left side.

She added a pair of diamond-adorned heeled sandals and an array of dainty jewelry, including large diamond stud earrings, a modest gold necklace, hand chain bracelets, and an array of rings. Her long blonde hair was worn straight, and she topped off the look with her signature red lip.

BACKGRID

The Midnights singer was photographed outside of the venue post ceremony, as she carried a glass of wine while walking alongside Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum.

Swift spent the weekend celebrating the nuptials of the Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood actress and the Bleachers singer—who has co-written and co-produced several songs with the singer. On Friday night, she joined the couple's star-studded rehearsal dinner, where she dressed in a black scallop-lace bandeau top and matching maxi skirt from Hill House Home. She elevated the look with gold heeled sandals by Stuart Weitzman, and an array of gold jewelry, including a jeweled body chain which peeked out from under the skirt set.

