Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran Step Out for Dinner Together at Zero Bond in New York City

The pop star just wrapped the North American leg of her Eras Tour, while Sheeran is still on the road

A reunion was in order for Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.

On Thursday night, the longtime friends and collaborators were spotted grabbing dinner at the members-only club Zero Bond in New York City.

Swift, 33, was sporting a rust-toned dress with a satin skirt and black platform loafers, while the "Bad Habits" musician, 32, opted for a more casual look in a white T-shirt and black jeans.

The "Anti-Hero" singer's meet-up with Sheeran comes just after Swift wrapped the most recent North American leg of her Eras Tour.

The tour, which kicked off in Glendale, Arizona in March was supposed to conclude in Los Angeles on Aug. 9, however Swift added more shows within the U.S. and Canada in 2024.

During these new dates, the pop megastar will head to Miami, New Orleans and Toronto, kicking off Oct. 18 and wrapping Nov. 23.

Gracie Abrams, who has already been support for the musician on the Eras Tour, will join her for this leg.

Earlier this week, Sheeran revealed that he had not yet received a call from Taylor Swift to record a new take on "End Game," the song they collaborated on for Swift's 2017 album Reputation.

While appearing on Andy Cohen's Deep & Shallow Podcast on Sirius XM Monday, the host asked Sheeran if he and Swift recorded a new version of "End Game" yet.

"No, I haven't. No. No," the "Eyes Closed" singer told Cohen. "But 1989 (Taylor's Version) is the next one coming out. That's the next one."

The subject came up after Cohen, 55, asked Sheeran if he was checking out Swift's Eras Tour and Beyonce's Renaissance Tour, which are coinciding with Sheeran's Subtract Tour.



"I think what's nice about everyone's show is everyone's show is so individual to them," he explained. "And everyone's got a different show — we're all playing. I would love to go and see Taylor's show, but we're all playing on the same dates every single weekend. I think there's a chance next year when she's in the U.K."

