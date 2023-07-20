Taylor Swift Dublin concerts: Anxious wait for fans wanting tickets

Taylor Swift will be performing in Dublin next June

June 2024 will be either a Love Story or a Cruel Summer for Taylor Swift fans anxiously waiting to secure newly-released tickets for the star's three gigs in Dublin next year.

Tickets for the concerts went on general sale on Thursday.

Some lucky Swifties have already managed to get their hands on the "gold dust" pre-sale tickets.

But some fans on Thursday are hoping to secure the final tickets for her three nights at the Aviva Stadium.

The tickets have been going on sale in installments - at 11:00 BST, 13:00 and 15:00.

The US singer has been breaking the internet since announcing that she would be bringing her Eras Tour to the UK and the Republic of Ireland in 2024.

Last week, fans who pre-ordered her album Midnights were able to take part in a special presale for the Dublin shows.

Swifties, as avid fans of the star are known, are desperate to get their hands on tickets and have been eagerly counting down the minutes until the general sale tickets are released.

'A nervous wait'

Paris Aumonier, from Bangor, County Down, is a self-confessed Taylor Swift superfan but was unsuccessful in the 11:00 window - she is now nervously waiting to see if her luck changes later on.

The 29-year-old said she is desperate to see the star live for the very first time.

Paris and several of her friends are attempting to get tickets and the team of Swifties will be in close communication throughout the day, updating each other of successes or failures.

"I'm actually in work here now but I've told my boss, which thankfully is my mum, that I will be hooked to the computer for most of the day - so it's a nervous wait now," she said.

"I love Taylor's music so much and have enjoyed all the musical stages of her career, I actually became such a fan because my friends would always listen to her.

"One of my friends, Rachel, she actually named her daughter Taylor - that is how much of a fan she is."

The group of three friends had already attempted to get tickets for her Edinburgh and Cardiff shows, but were unsuccessful.

Paris, who works as a hairdresser, said she has a long day in store frantically refreshing the computer screen and her phone screen hoping for tickets.

Shannon Richards, who is also from Bangor, has already managed to get herself and friends presale tickets for one of the Dublin gigs.

However, she will be in ticket queues throughout the day after being asked by some family members to get them general tickets for the same show - no pressure then.

She was also unsuccessful in the 11:00 window.

"I had bought the Midnights album so I was able to get early pre-sale access," she said.

"I've been a fan of Taylor's for over 10 years and seen her live twice, once in SSE Arena for the Speak Now tour and five years ago in Dublin's Croke Park for the Reputation tour," she said.

"Both were fantastic, especially with the production and staging for Reputation."

"I am going to the Dublin show with my friends Nicole, Melissa and Lucia," Shannon added.

"We are still deciding how we are going to get there, we may either get the bus or someone will drive there and back to Dublin as accommodation prices are very expensive."