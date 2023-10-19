Taylor Swift Drops Live Version and New Remix of ‘Cruel Summer’ From Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has released a live version and new remix of “Cruel Summer” from her Eras Tour.

Following the release of “Cruel Summer (Live from Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour),” the singer-songwriter wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday, “What a truly mind blowing thing you’ve turned ‘The Eras Tour’ concert film into. I’ve been watching videos of you guys in the theaters dancing and prancing and recreating choreography, creating inside jokes, casting spells, getting engaged, and just generally creating the exact type of joyful chaos we’re known for.”

More from Variety

She continued, “One of my favorite things you’ve done was when you supported Cruel Summer SO much, I ended up starting The Eras Tour show with it. For old times sake, I’m releasing the live audio from the tour so we can all shriek it in the comfort of our homes and cars PLUS a brand new remix by [LP Giobbi]. Thank you, so much, forever, wow, just thank you!!!”

“Cruel Summer” is one of more than three dozen songs in Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour set list and is featured in the concert film, which opened in theaters on Oct. 13. The single was originally released in 2019 on Swift’s seventh studio album, “Lover.”

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” collected $92.8 million in North America and $123.5 million globally in its opening weekend to land the biggest debut of all time for a concert film. Moviegoers, per Swift’s suggestion, are encouraged to dance and sing along to the concert film, which only plays in theaters on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.