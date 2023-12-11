Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce Reunite at Travis' Game Against the Buffalo Bills

Swift and Kelce were seated next to each other in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday in one image from the game

Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images; Gotham/WireImage Donna Kelce (left) and Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has quite the cheering section for the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift was photographed sitting alongside the tight end's mother, Donna Kelce, in the suites at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 10 in a picture shared on Twitter. Though Donna's face was mostly blocked by a water bottle in the images, Swift had a smile on her face.

For most of the game though, Donna appeared to have relocated seats and was not pictured near Swift.

This marks just the latest time the pop star, 33, and Donna paired up to watch the Chiefs.

Swift has attended Chiefs games alongside Donna several times now, including on Oct. 12.

Around that time, a source close to the Kelce family told PEOPLE that “Donna likes Taylor and thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth."

Later, for WSJ. Magazine's December/January cover story on Travis, Donna told the outlet that since he began dating Taylor earlier this year, her son is "happier than I’ve seen him in a long time .... God bless him. He shot for the stars!"

Jamie Squire/Getty Taylor Swift on Dec. 10

Donna was just included on PEOPLE’s 25 Most Intriguing People of the Year list. The list, released this week, places the 71-year-old football mom — whose other son, Jason Kelce, plays for the Philadelphia Eagles — alongside the likes of Beyoncé, David Beckham, Margot Robbie and, of course, Swift.



"It's been a ride. That's for sure," Donna told PEOPLE last month about her whirlwind of a year. "Sometimes I feel I'm on some kind of a different planet. I'm like, 'What has my life become?' "

