Taylor Swift Doesn't Know All the "Details" of Sophie Turner's Split from Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner has been leaning on Taylor Swift amid her contentious divorce from Joe Jonas—heading out to dinner with Taylor and friends, showing up at a Chiefs game, and even staying in Taylor's empty New York City apartment (she casually keeps it as an investment property).

While Sophie and Taylor have known each other for a while (and obviously Taylor used to date Joe Jonas back in the day), a source tells Us Weekly that Taylor “instinctively wanted to reach out” when news of Joe and Sophie's split broke. And when it comes to the use of her apartment, “she’s letting Sophie stay there as long as she needs and is supporting her however she can.”

Robert Kamau - Getty Images

Another source tells the outlet that “Sophie is free to stay at Taylor’s investment property in NY until the custody case with Joe has been finalized," while an insider previously said that Taylor “doesn’t know all the details” of Sophie's split “because she doesn’t feel like it’s her place.”

That said, “all she is concerned with is being there to support her friend."

FYI, Joe and Sophie have signed a temporary agreement to not take their children outside of the New York City area, and will head to trial on January 2 in Manhattan. The former couple are hoping to resolve some of their custody issues throughout four days of mediation in the meantime, which started on Wednesday, October 5.

