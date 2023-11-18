Taylor Swift Is "Devastated" After a Fan Died Ahead of Her Eras Tour Concert in Brazil

She shared a handwritten note addressing the tragedy on Instagram.

Taylor Swift is mourning the loss of a fan who died ahead of her Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil yesterday.



On Friday, the singer shared a handwritten note addressing the tragedy on her Instagram Story, revealing that she was "devastated" after learning the news. "I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show," Swift wrote. "I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."



Swift went on to say that she was writing this letter because she wouldn't be able to speak about it from stage due to the "grief" she feels whenever she tries to talk about it. "I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends," the pop star said. "This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."

One of the event's organizers, Time for Fun, identified the victim as 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides. According to their statement shared to X, Benevides felt unwell while waiting outside the stadium for the show and was tended to by on-site paramedics before she was taken to a nearby hospital. A local news outlet reported Benevides died after going into cardiac arrest.



Brazil is experiencing a dangerous heat wave, with a heat index hitting as high as 137 degrees, prompting Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes to address the unprecedented temperatures and death of Benevides on X. He wrote that the "loss of a young woman's life" at Swift's show is "unacceptable" and ordered that organizers allow concertgoers entry into the stadium an hour earlier than usual, as well as increase water distribution and the amount of ambulances on hand.



