Taylor Swift’s Denim VMAs Afterparty Dress Put a Modern Twist on an Iconic Britney Spears Look

Taking inspiration from the greats who came before.

ICYMI, Taylor Swift made history at the 2023 Video Music Awards on Tuesday night after becoming the first person to win the coveted Video of the Year award four separate times — and what better way to celebrate than with an after-party appearance or two?

Just hours after arriving at the ceremony’s pink carpet in a high-slit asymmetrical black Versace gown, Swift slipped into her second look of the night when stepping out for the Ned NoMad after-party in New York City. For this outing, the A-lister switched up her vibe completely in a micro-mini denim dress from L.A.-based label EB denim. Featuring a patchwork corset bodice and pleated skirt, the dress called to mind images of Britney Spears’ iconic all-denim look from the 2001 American Music Awards, albeit a very modern-day (Taylor’s) version.

Swift paired the mini frock with stacks of gold chain necklaces, a silver crystal-covered handbag, matching glitzy platform heels, and a smattering of bracelets. In the glam department, she kept the same messy updo from the awards show and paired it with dramatic cat eyeliner and her signature red lip.

When accepting the award for Video of the Year for her song “Anti-Hero,” Taylor was sure to thank her fans and call out how fun it’s been to see them while on her wildly successful Eras Tour.

“OK. This is unbelievable," Swift shared. "This is... I just want to say that the fact that this is a fan-voted award means so much to me based on the memories that we've made recently. I've just been on a tour that has been the most joyful and exhilarating experience, and we're not even halfway done with it. It's really felt like the adventure of a lifetime this past year.”

She added, “I cannot believe that it was a year ago at the VMAs that I announced the Midnights album. And all I have to say tonight is thank you. I’m blown away. Thank you so much to the fans. I love you so much.”



