Taylor Swift Delivers Surprise Songs ‘Evermore’ and ‘I’m Only Me When I’m With You’ in Cincinnati

Taylor Swift gifted Swifties gathered for night one of the Eras Tour in Cincinnati on Friday with two surprise songs.

The artist performed “Evermore and “I’m Only Me When I’m With You,” continuing her tradition of surprising crowds each night of the tour with songs that aren’t listed on her set list. “Evermore,” the title track to Swift’s ninth studio album, originally features a duet with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon. On Friday, the Folklore singer played the song solo on the piano, along with an acoustic version of “I’m Only Me When I’m With You,” for the thousands gathered at Paycor Stadium.

Earlier this month, Swift rolled out a special live debut, stripping down the Midnights deep cut “Hits Different” for her first surprise song in Chicago. The track wasn’t officially released on streaming until late last May as part of the extended album Midnights (Til Dawn Edition).

As the artist continues to perform an acoustic rendition of fan favorites like “Red,” “Holy Ground,” and “Wildest Dreams” at each city, Swift has also brought out special guests at select shows including Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez, Hayley Kiyoko, and Maren Morris.

