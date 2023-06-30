Taylor Swift’s Debuts ‘Back to December (Taylor’s Version)’ in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 Trailer (Video)

Taylor Swift has dropped “Back to December (Taylor’s Version) in the Season 2 trailer for “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

“Last summer felt like a dream,” Lola Tung’s voice says over shots of Isabel “Belly” Conklin (Tung) and Conrad Fisher (Chris Briney) on the beach followed by her talking with Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno). “It was unlike any other summer.”

Season 1 of the Prime Video series, adapted from Jenny Han’s best-selling book trilogy, watched Belly visit Cousins Beach once more, but she has glowed up quite a bit in the time she spent away. Both Fisher brothers noticed, and a love triangle between the three of them ensued. Things got even more complicated when the boys discovered their mother Susannah’s cancer had relapsed. After a chaotic and dramatic debutante ball, she promised her sons that she would do a trial for treatment.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read:

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 Sets July Premiere Date, Shifts to Weekly Release

“I want to memorize it all. You never know the last time you’ll see a place, a person,” Tung continued as Taylor Swift’s “August” shifts to “Back to December (Taylor’s Version). “I knew I’d lose Susannah eventually. I just didn’t know I’d end up losing all of them.”

From the clip, it looks like Belly has had some fallout with both brothers, but when Conrad goes missing and she happens to call Jeremiah that same day, she finds a chance to make everything right.

“I thought when we lost Susannah, we lost the magic of Cousins forever,” Tung says toward the end of the trailer. “But maybe there’s still a way I can bring it back.”

Also Read:

TV Premiere Dates 2023: New and Returning Shows

The love triangle solving might prove a bit more challenging, though.

“There is nothing left between me and Conrad,” Belly tells Jeremiah on the beach.

“There will always be something between you and Conrad,” he responds.

The first three episodes of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” launch July 14 on Amazon Prime Video.