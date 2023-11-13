Taylor Swift’s dad — an Eagles fan — wears Chiefs lanyard in Argentina. KC fans love it

After seeing what Taylor Swift’s dad wore at her concert in Buenos Aires Saturday night, Kansas City Chiefs fans are claiming the longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan as “one of us.”

Scott Swift wore a red Kansas City Chiefs lanyard around his neck as he watched the show in a VIP tent with his daughter’s new boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

This has thrilled Swifties who cheer for the Chiefs. They also loved the shoutout Swift gave Kelce, and his team, when she changed the lyrics to “Karma” and sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

When she sang “Chiefs,” Scott Swift enthusiastically touched Kelce’s arm in an “atta boy” moment.

Travis Kelce and Scott Swift's reaction to the lyric change "Karma is the guy on the chiefs coming straight home to me" by Taylor #BuenosAiresTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/AqdnshNArr — Taylor Swift Updates (@swifferupdates) November 12, 2023

But Eagles fans? Some don’t know what to think. (Others using the word “traitorous” have made up their minds.)

The Chiefs beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl this year, and the teams play a rematch next week on “Monday Night Football” at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Totally thought notable eagles fan scott swift’s dynamic with travis would be ‘even if you end up marrying my daughter, I’ll still like your brother more’ so seeing him wearing a chiefs lanyard has me kinda shook,” wrote one Eagles fan on X, formerly Twitter.

Scott Swift must adore this man, to join in on the claps at the restaurant and now be wearing a Chiefs lanyard when his team is Eagles all the way — YOYOK7/22 (@midnightscali) November 12, 2023

i know scott swift is not wearing a chiefs lanyard right now. iconic truly

he’s one of us now too https://t.co/31BYluIWel — ana ♡ (@swiftvaticx13) November 12, 2023

Scott Swift and Travis are in the vip tent together and Scott has on a Chiefs lanyard. pic.twitter.com/TxHuHIkXZ7 — Chelsey R. (@chelcity) November 12, 2023

Scott Swift wearing the Chiefs lanyard. As a chiefs fan, keep doing whatever you’re doing Trav. Convert all of the Swifts to Chief fans. — Chloe Jones (@FinalGirlChloe) November 12, 2023

SCOTT SWIFT WEARING A CHIEFS LANYARD WAS NOT ON THE SWIFTBALL BALLOT FOR THE NIGHT pic.twitter.com/24x5C3XjWC — A M B E R (@AmberWineteen89) November 12, 2023

Ik my guy Scott Swift from Southeastern PA feelin a little traitorous in that chiefs lanyard after the Eagles lost to them in the superbowl not even a year ago — laura (@f1ickermore) November 12, 2023

Not Scott Swift wearing a CHIEFS lanyard I thought he was one of us



Go birds https://t.co/5IkxgExQXI — mary | eagles tshirt (@karmaisamary) November 12, 2023

I can’t believe that Scott Swift, an eagles supporter, wore a chiefs lanyard to the eras tour. I need @newheightshow to discuss this on the next podcast. — ღ kat’s version, #1 ivy stan ღ (@katsevermore) November 12, 2023

Well now im hoping Scott Swift to join NH to put clarification on chiefs lanyard. Is he indeed on chiefs kingdom or still go birds? — Win (@kelceclan) November 12, 2023

Eagles to Scott Swift after wearing the Chiefs lanyard: pic.twitter.com/eH0edk5Ru8 — - (@amazingswxft) November 12, 2023

The Swifts are Eagles fans from way back. Taylor was born in West Reading, Pennsylvania, and lived in the state until she and her family moved to Tennessee when she was 14 so she could chase a music career.

Taylor sings of “my Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door” in her song “Gold Rush,” and the lyrics had long been a matter of debate. Was she singing about the football team or Eagles, the band?

She answered the question at her Eras Tour show in Philadelphia earlier this year.

“I love the band the Eagles, but guys, like, come on, I’m from Philly. Of course it’s the team,” she said to roaring applause.

Even Chiefs head coach Andy Reid knows Scott Swift as an Eagles fan. Apparently the two met when Reid was previously head coach of the Eagles and referred to Swift as a “big NFL fan” in an interview last month.

Maybe it’s time for Taylor’s dad to take a lesson from Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce.

With one son playing for the Chiefs and another, Jason Kelce, playing for the Eagles, she has expertly managed to show allegiance to both teams. (See photos of her half-Chiefs-half-Eagles jacket.)

It’s not clear whether Kelce and Scott Swift had met each other before Buenos Aires. But from what the public saw in photos and videos posted to social media, the two got along famously.

Kelce had dinner with father-and-daughter Swift at a Buenos Aires steakhouse Friday night. Patrons applauded for the couple as they walked through the restaurant, with dad, walking behind them, even clapping for them.

After the show, Papa Swift gave the budding romance a helping hand —and seal of approval? — by showing Kelce where to stand to meet Taylor as she exited the stage.

And by now, every Swiftie on the planet knows what happened when she spied her beau waiting for her.

Swifties are still swooning today.

KARMA IS THE GUY ON THE CHIEFS NOT TAYLOR RUNNING STRAIGHT TO TRAVIS pic.twitter.com/Hxl7ytNjqV — valu (@crystlskies) November 12, 2023

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kissing after the Eras Tour in Argentina.



pic.twitter.com/FQdTAjDUZ7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 12, 2023