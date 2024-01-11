Taylor Swift Continues Reputation-Coded Outfit Streak in $2,450 Snake Boots for Dinner with Blake Lively

Swift stepped out with Lively for dinner at Lucali Pizza restaurant in New York City on Wednesday

Robert Kamau/GC Images Taylor Swift and Blake Lively at Lucalli Pizza restaurant in Brooklyn on January 10, 2024

Taylor Swift is keeping up with her Reputation-coded look.

On Wednesday, Swift, 34, stepped out for dinner with pal Blake Lively at Lucali Pizza restaurant in Brooklyn while sporting $2,450 Jimmy Choo Snake Boots and a velvet green dress.



She also held onto a black purse while letting her fringe and locks fall on her face and past her shoulders.

It comes as many Swifties have speculated that the star, who released her studio album Reputation in 2017, will soon be releasing the "Taylor’s version" of the album due to her appearing to wear goth aesthetics and snake emblems of the original.



Robert Kamau/GC Images Blake Lively and Taylor Swift at a private party at Lucalli Pizza restaurant in Brooklyn on January 10, 2024

Related: Stephen A. Smith Passionately Defends Taylor Swift Attending NFL Games: 'She's Going to Support Her Dude'

Swift also revealed that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) had nearly been completed in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year cover story, where she described the record as "a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure.”



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During the outing on Wednesday, Lively, 36, dressed in a black, yellow and red striped sweater, which she paired with a beige suede mini skirt. She also held onto a Louis Vuitton purse and sported red platform heels. The friends, who are often spotted dining out together, were joined by Zoë Kravitz and Jack Antonoff.



WavyPeter/splashnews

Related: Travis and Jason Kelce Admit to Feeling 'Pressure' to Find the 'Right' Valentine's Day Present

Swift’s most recent Reputation outfit comes after she wore a metallic green Gucci gown covered in sequins that could be interpreted as scales, to the 2024 Golden Globes.

She also wore a $63 Mazin snake ring on her finger during a girls' night out with Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Brittany Mahomes in November, and she sported an all-black black look at the 2023 VMAs.

Story continues

The multiple Grammy winner previously rerecorded the first five albums of her career after they were sold to Scooter Braun in 2019 against her wishes.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.