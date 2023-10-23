Taylor Swift Continues to Dominate the Domestic Box Office

Taylor Swift has emerged as one of the most bankable performers on planet earth in the 21st century. Her success as a musician has empowered her to cross boundaries into other forms of entertainment with stunning levels of success. Swift’s brand has set a new bar in 2023. In late October, her movie release when toe-to-toe with a filmmaking legend.

Martin Scorsese is one of the most celebrated filmmakers of the past half century. Not only has he laid claim as director to some of the most critically acclaimed films of all time, but he has done so with remarkable consistency since he started filmmaking in the late 1960s. Critics and audiences have been awed by films like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, The Departed, and The Irishman, just to name a handful.

His latest effort, The Killers of the Flower Moon, is an epic Western based on the true story of the murders of members of the Osage Native American tribe for their oil rights in the 1920s. The film was released in theatres on October 20, 2023. Unsurprisingly, it was met with wide critical acclaim.

Despite a strong opening weekend, especially for a three-and-a-half-hour epic in the present day, Killers of the Flower Moon came in second at the weekend domestic box office, pulling in a roughly $23 million gross. However, it was beat out by Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which raked in another $31 million gross over the weekend. That brings its domestic gross to $129 million through the duration of its run.