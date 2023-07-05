Taylor Swift concerts will close some Kansas City roads this weekend. What to know

As tens of thousands of Taylor Swift fans migrate to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend, the Kansas City Police Department warns drivers to avoid the area if they aren’t attending the concert.

KCPD said westbound Interstate 70 to Blue Ridge Cutoff and southbound Blue Ridge Cutoff north of I-70 will be closed after the concert ends on Friday and Saturday at around 11:30 p.m.

Northbound Blue Ridge Cutoff will be closed at Raytown Road, and all vehicles exiting Gate 4 will be directed westbound to Ozark Road and Eastern Avenue.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The parking lot for the stadium opens at 2:30 p.m. on both days, according to the Chiefs. You will need a parking pass and a ticket to the show to enter the lot on show days.

For fans with the “Karma Is My Boyfriend” and “It’s Been A Long Time Coming” VIP ticket packages, the stadium gates open at 3:30 p.m. For everyone else, they open at 4:30 p.m.

If you want to see opening acts MUNA and Gracie Abrams, get inside the stadium before 6:30 p.m.

The Missouri Department of Transportation provided tips for drivers heading to the show:

Obey the speed limits.

Plan for heavy traffic going toward and leaving Arrowhead Stadium.

Keep your eyes on the road and off your phone.

Take turns at merge points.

We anticipate lots of traffic this weekend ahead of @taylorswift13 at @GEHAField. Plan your routes before you hop in your Getaway Car. Go to our Traveler Map or our KC Scout cameras to see traffic impacts. Have a marvelous time. #TheErasTourKC #TaylorSwift #TheErasTour pic.twitter.com/ZinUSMQLbT — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) July 5, 2023

Arrowhead Stadium has designated drop-off and pick-up spots for Uber, Lyft, Z-Trip or guests who aren’t driving to the stadium.

These drop-off and pick-up spots are at the Missouri Welcome Center located between Gates J and 2 on Blue Ridge Cutoff.

The Kansas City Police Department said rideshare and guest pick-up vehicles can arrive to pick up Swifties starting at 9 p.m. for both days in Lot J.

Reminder: you cannot “Taylor-gate” during the show. On the Chiefs’ websites for Night 1 and Night 2 of the concerts, the rules say, “Please note tailgating is for ticketed guests only and the club reserves the right to confirm that guests have tickets prior to allowing them into the parking lots.”