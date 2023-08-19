Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum and More Attend Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s Rehearsal Dinner

Zoë Kravitz, Cara Delevingne and Qualley's mom, Andie MacDowell, had an "amazing time" at a Long Beach Island, New Jersey, celebration ahead of the wedding

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's celebrity pals are celebrating their upcoming wedding.

On Friday, the couple's close friends and family arrived for a rehearsal dinner in New Jersey, ahead of the Sanctuary actress and “Some Nights” singer's wedding the following day.

PEOPLE confirmed that the gathering was held at Black Whale Bar & Fish House in Beach Haven. An insider said that Long Beach Island was “overrun with celebs this weekend.”

Earlier in the evening, diners inside a nearby restaurant managed to capture videos of Taylor Swift exiting a black SUV, wearing a black two-piece skirt set. She was joined by Zoë Kravitz and her boyfriend, Channing Tatum.

Andie MacDowell, the mother of the bride, was also present at the celebration, while Cara Delevingne was similarly photographed among the celebrity attendees.

“They looked like they were having an amazing time," a source tells PEOPLE.

Qualley, 28, has been romantically linked to Antonoff, 39, since the pair was seen kissing in Brooklyn in August 2021.

The actress and musician then made one of their first public appearances as a couple at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards in March, where they could be seen posing for cameras and sharing a kiss inside the event.

Qualley's project Maid ⁠— which also starred her mom ⁠— was up for best limited series.

The duo sparked engagement rumors after Qualley was spotted wearing a diamond sparkler at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022. She was in France for the premiere of her film, Stars at Noon, in which she stars alongside Joe Alwyn.

Later that month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple is engaged.

Qualley subtly made her engagement Instagram official not long after, as she shared a sweet photo of herself showing off her ring as she hugged Antonoff's neck. "Oh I love him!" she captioned the post.



Read the original article on People.