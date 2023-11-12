Taylor Swift Changes "Karma" Lyrics to "Karma Is the Guy on the Chiefs Coming Straight Home to Me"

Travis Kelce showed up at Taylor Swift's show in Buenos Aires tonight (Saturday, November 11), and there's honestly a lot to cover—including the fact that she changed the lyrics of "Karma" to reference him. Specifically with "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."

Taylor Swift changes the lyrics to ‘Karma’ while performing at the Eras Tour with Travis Kelce in the audience:



“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me”



pic.twitter.com/yqb5eweDMy — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 12, 2023

While you're processing that, some other important notes from the weekend to go over real quick. Travis and Taylor had dinner together and the entire restaurant erupted in cheers for them:

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in Buenos Aires, Argentina.



pic.twitter.com/J5VwwWIEaN — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 11, 2023

And more importantly, Taylor ended her show by running off stage straight into Travis' arms and kissing him:

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kissing after the Eras Tour in Argentina.



pic.twitter.com/FQdTAjDUZ7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 12, 2023

So, where do things go from here? It's possible Travis will be at Taylor's show tomorrow since he currently has the week off due to being on ~Bye Week~ from the NFL. But after that, he's pretty busy playing football, while Taylor will be touring throughout the rest of November! But, she does seem to have a couple months off for the holidays, so chances are she and Travis will spend time together in December/January.

Either way, a source tells Us Weekly that “Travis and Taylor are a very real couple, they actually spend a lot of one-on-one time together and have developed a very real connection. They have very detailed plans coming up on how to stay together while she’s on tour and he has games.”

