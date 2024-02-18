Taylor Swift Celebrates Wrapping 3 Australia Shows: 'Thank You for the Memories'

"You were on another LEVEL," Swift wrote to her fans in an Instagram post on Sunday celebrating her Melbourne tour stop

Graham Denholm/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift performs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Feb. 16, 2024

Taylor Swift is saying so long to Melbourne!

The "You're Losing Me" singer, 34, posted a carousel of images on Instagram on Sunday from her first three shows in Australia, held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, as she thanked her fans for coming out to see her.

"Melbourne, what do I even say to you after over 288,000 of you came and danced with us in the last 3 nights ??!" she wrote in the caption of the post. "That was unforgettable. You were on another LEVEL. Thank you for the memories. I’ll revisit the ones from this weekend often 🥲🫶."

Swift will begin a run of four shows at Sydney's Accor Stadium on Feb. 23, so she's not done on the continent just yet.

During her last show in Melbourne, Swift treated the crowd to a rare mashup of two of her deep cuts — “Come Back...Be Here" from Red and "Daylight," which is the final song on her 2019 album, Lover.

She performed another mashup, featuring “Getaway Car,” “August” and “The Other Side of the Door," during her second show in the city on Saturday night.

Amid her three-night Melbourne run, hundreds of Swift's Australian fans found a permanent way to show their dedication to the singer.

VC Ink Tattoo Gallery shared a post on social media ahead of her shows to let fans know they had Swift-inspired tattoo designs featuring lyrics and motifs inspired by Swift's expansive music catalog.

The shop's designs were inspired by some of Swift's most popular songs, including the Red breakup ballad "All Too Well" and "Cruel Summer" from Lover.

Other tattoo shops in the area also got in on the Swiftie fever taking over the city, with one offering a "flash tattoo" event during which fans lined up to get inked with artwork inspired by Swift.



