Taylor Swift Celebrates Ryan Gosling’s “SNL” Version of 'All Too Well': 'This Monologue Is EVERYTHING'

Taylor Swift knows all too well what it takes to make memorable music — and she's tipping her hat to Ryan Gosling.

Swift, 34, reacted on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, April 14 after Gosling parodied her hit track "All Too Well" during his Saturday Night Live monologue on April 13.

In his opening sketch, Gosling crooned about his success playing Ken in 2023's Barbie, set to the tune of "All Too Well." His The Fall Guy costar Emily Blunt interrupted the sketch a few times to remind him what movie he was meant to promoting — their upcoming action comedy.

"All Too Well (Ryan and Emily’s Version) !!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is EVERYTHING," wrote Swift.

Introducing his musical performance on Saturday, Gosling spoke about how leaving Ken behind "feels like a break up."

Gosling, 43, said that for "processing a break up," there was "really only one thing that can help. The music of the great Taylor Swift!"

"I shredded Venice Beach it's true. My clothes were tight, but something about that spandex felt so right," sang Gosling. "I left my rollerblades in that big pink house, but I still got that fur coat and I'll wear it right now."

Swift had a busy weekend, hitting up Coachella with her boyfriend Travis Kelce and pal Sabrina Carpenter. In a video of the group at the Indio, California, music festival, Kelce and Swift danced along to the singer’s hit song “Karma” as Ice Spice, who was featured on the track's remix, performed it onstage.

